Cadence offers home that are ready for move-in

Moving into a new home can be a long, grueling process. Thankfully, with quick-move-in homes available at Cadence, you can spend less time waiting and more time decorating and enjoying your new space.

Cadence homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the Park neighborhood from Woodside Homes. (Woodside Homes)

The Summerfield plan inside Concord by Toll Brothers is a single-story home with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a three-car garage. (Toll Brothers)

Homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the Park neighborhood from Woodside Homes, a one-story house featuring three bedrooms and two-car garage. Starting in the lower $400,000s, the 1,833-square-foot home includes a covered courtyard and optional home office.

Another home available for quick move-in is a Summerfield plan inside Concord by Toll Brothers. The single-story home features three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a three-car garage. The home offers 2,335 square feet of living space starting in the low $500,000s.

The quick move-in options allow homeowners to transition into their new space in as little as 30 to 60 days. While several homes are available, check Cadence’s website often to see what new models are on the roster. Options might be available from other Cadence builders including Toll Brothers, Lennar, StoryBook Homes and Richmond American Homes.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, offers various amenities for residents. Central Park includes a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. The 5-acre adventure playground has plenty of activities for children of all ages and those who are young at heart. During the current stay-at-home period, these amenities are closed and will reopen under the direction of state and local governments.

Cadence houses more than 2,200 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Also, Cadence is ranked in the top 10 bestselling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Residents have easy access to Galleria at Sunset mall, District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, Henderson Hospital and several retail centers and restaurants.

For more information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366.