Cadence offers home that are ready for move-in

August 2, 2020 - 12:06 pm
 

Moving into a new home can be a long, grueling process. Thankfully, with quick-move-in homes available at Cadence, you can spend less time waiting and more time decorating and enjoying your new space.

Homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the Park neighborhood from Woodside Homes, a one-story house featuring three bedrooms and two-car garage. Starting in the lower $400,000s, the 1,833-square-foot home includes a covered courtyard and optional home office.

Another home available for quick move-in is a Summerfield plan inside Concord by Toll Brothers. The single-story home features three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a three-car garage. The home offers 2,335 square feet of living space starting in the low $500,000s.

The quick move-in options allow homeowners to transition into their new space in as little as 30 to 60 days. While several homes are available, check Cadence’s website often to see what new models are on the roster. Options might be available from other Cadence builders including Toll Brothers, Lennar, StoryBook Homes and Richmond American Homes.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, offers various amenities for residents. Central Park includes a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. The 5-acre adventure playground has plenty of activities for children of all ages and those who are young at heart. During the current stay-at-home period, these amenities are closed and will reopen under the direction of state and local governments.

Cadence houses more than 2,200 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Also, Cadence is ranked in the top 10 bestselling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Residents have easy access to Galleria at Sunset mall, District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, Henderson Hospital and several retail centers and restaurants.

For more information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366.

THE LATEST
Built by Pardee Homes, the Sandalwood Plan Two kitchen was designed by PCBC Gold Nugget Interio ...
Designer Bobby Berk wins Gold Nugget award for Pardee’s Sandalwood in Summerlin
Celebrity designer Bobby Berk took home a prized PCBC Gold Nugget award for Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home for the Sandalwood Plan Two, built by Pardee Homes in the Summerlin master-planned community. PCBC competition recognizes top interior designers, builders, architects and land planners across the United States and internationally.

Students of High Performance Golf Institute at Reflection Bay Golf Club claimed top spots in Ne ...
Lake Las Vegas student golfers sweep state competition
High Performance Golf Institute (HPGI) students conducted a clean sweep earlier this month at the men’s and women’s Nevada State Amateur Golf Championships. Las Vegas natives Michael Sarro and Morgan Goldstein, both students of former PGA Tour professional Craig Barlow and director of instruction at HPGI and Reflection Bay Golf Club, both claimed top spots in their respective tournaments at Lake Las Vegas.

Summerlin is marking its 30th anniversary this year. (Summerlin)
Summerlin celebrates 30th anniversary this year
Thirty years ago, the master-planned community was in its infancy. The then-new Summerlin Parkway, Nevada’s first tri-level interchange, was jokingly dubbed “the road to nowhere.” The first neighborhoods were in planning and early development, and in a move that was a departure from standard development practice, The Hills Park opened months before the first residents began to move to the area — making a statement that Summerlin would be a community like none other.

Edward Homes broke ground on a two-story town home development, Brownstones. It is the last new ...
Final new neighborhood in Providence breaks ground
Construction has begun on the last new home neighborhood in the Providence, which was one of the country’s fastest-selling master plans. Edward Homes is developing the Brownstones at Providence, a modern two-story town home neighborhood that will give homebuyers one last opportunity to purchase a new home product in the desirable community in northwest Las Vegas.

Club Ridges is a fitness facility with resort-style pool, tennis courts, workout rooms and gath ...
Club Ridges in Summerlin gets a makeover
It’s no surprise that Summerlin is easily the valley’s top choice for many of the city’s captains of industry, business and community leaders and influencers. The community is full of ultra-exclusive enclaves and neighborhoods that allow it to claim an impressive list of residents that include owners of major NFL and NHL teams, professional athletes and celebrities.

Earlier this year, Cadence was ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in ...
Cadence, Henderson are winners
A recent study conducted by SmartAsset ranked Henderson as one of the top 10 best cities in the U.S. to buy an affordable family home in 2020. In a separate study done by AdvisorSmith, Henderson was ranked as the second safest large city in the country. Additionally, earlier this year, Cadence was ranked in the top 10 best-selling master planning communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

A 4.5-acre residential mountainside lot in Paradise Valley, Arizona, sold for $4.1 million. The ...
Arizona mountainside homesite sells for $4.1M
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties recently closed the sale of a 4.5-acre residential site in Paradise Valley, one of Arizona’s most sought-after communities. The property at 5801 N. Yucca Road sold for $4.1 million.

Through the end of July, Seasons Grocery & Deli at the Village in Lake Las Vegas is accepting n ...
Lake Las Vegas to host book drive
This month, Lake Las Vegas is helping to Spread the Word with a book drive to benefit a Henderson-based children’s literacy nonprofit. Seasons Grocery & Deli, Lake Las Vegas Water Sports and the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club are accepting new and gently used book donations throughout the month of July to benefit Spread The Word Nevada.