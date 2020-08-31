Cadence offers quick move-in options

Spend less time dreaming of a new home and more time loving your new space with quick move-in options available at Cadence.

Spend less time dreaming of a new home and more time loving your new space with quick move-in options available at Cadence.

Homes available for quick move-in include the Barclay model inside the Park Place neighborhood by Woodside Homes. This two-story home includes four bedrooms and 3½ baths with a spacious loft upstairs for work or play. Starting in the lower $500,000s, the 2,884-square-foot home offers ample living space for everyone in the family.

Woodside Homes’ Madison plan, also available for quick move-in inside the Park Place neighborhood, starts in the upper $300,000s. The 2,359-square-foot, two-story model offers up to five bedrooms and three full baths for large or growing families.

Another home available for quick move-in is the Hillcrest plan inside Concord by Toll Brothers. With three bedrooms and 2½ baths, the model features a family room filled with natural light and a sliding glass door to a covered patio.

This single-story home offers 2,256 square feet of living space and starts in the lower $500,000s.

Also offered by Toll Brothers, the Summerfield model in the Ranch Hacienda architectural style is available in the lower $500,000s. The 2,335-square-foot home includes a cozy breakfast nook adjacent to the kitchen, providing an intimate dining setting for any occasion.

Lennar’s Monroe neighborhood offers two quick move-in models, Sunset and Twilight. Both starting in the upper $300,000s, the 2,000-square-foot, three-story homes feature granite countertops, home automation and a unique rooftop deck for star gazing or soaking in the sights of the valley.

Quick move-in options allow homeowners to transition into their new space in as little as 30 to 60 days. While several homes are available, check Cadence’s website often to see what new models are on the roster from other Cadence builders, including Richmond American Homes and StoryBook Homes.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, offers various amenities for residents. Central Park includes a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. The 5-acre Adventure Playground has plenty of activities for children of all ages, as well as those who are young at heart. Also at Cadence, Dakota Dog Park inside Desert Pulse Park offers Fido plenty of space to play and live unleashed.

While some amenities are open to the public, social distancing measures are in place for the safety and protection of residents and visitors. Visit cadencenv.com for the most up-to-date information.

Cadence houses more than 2,100 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Additionally, Henderson was recently ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

Just minutes from all the action, residents can enjoy close proximity to the eateries and stores in the historic Water Street District of Downtown Henderson; Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; The District at Green Valley Ranch; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366.