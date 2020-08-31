79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

Cadence offers quick move-in options

Provided Content
August 31, 2020 - 8:45 am
 

Spend less time dreaming of a new home and more time loving your new space with quick move-in options available at Cadence.

Homes available for quick move-in include the Barclay model inside the Park Place neighborhood by Woodside Homes. This two-story home includes four bedrooms and 3½ baths with a spacious loft upstairs for work or play. Starting in the lower $500,000s, the 2,884-square-foot home offers ample living space for everyone in the family.

Woodside Homes’ Madison plan, also available for quick move-in inside the Park Place neighborhood, starts in the upper $300,000s. The 2,359-square-foot, two-story model offers up to five bedrooms and three full baths for large or growing families.

Another home available for quick move-in is the Hillcrest plan inside Concord by Toll Brothers. With three bedrooms and 2½ baths, the model features a family room filled with natural light and a sliding glass door to a covered patio.

This single-story home offers 2,256 square feet of living space and starts in the lower $500,000s.

Also offered by Toll Brothers, the Summerfield model in the Ranch Hacienda architectural style is available in the lower $500,000s. The 2,335-square-foot home includes a cozy breakfast nook adjacent to the kitchen, providing an intimate dining setting for any occasion.

Lennar’s Monroe neighborhood offers two quick move-in models, Sunset and Twilight. Both starting in the upper $300,000s, the 2,000-square-foot, three-story homes feature granite countertops, home automation and a unique rooftop deck for star gazing or soaking in the sights of the valley.

Quick move-in options allow homeowners to transition into their new space in as little as 30 to 60 days. While several homes are available, check Cadence’s website often to see what new models are on the roster from other Cadence builders, including Richmond American Homes and StoryBook Homes.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, offers various amenities for residents. Central Park includes a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. The 5-acre Adventure Playground has plenty of activities for children of all ages, as well as those who are young at heart. Also at Cadence, Dakota Dog Park inside Desert Pulse Park offers Fido plenty of space to play and live unleashed.

While some amenities are open to the public, social distancing measures are in place for the safety and protection of residents and visitors. Visit cadencenv.com for the most up-to-date information.

Cadence houses more than 2,100 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Additionally, Henderson was recently ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

Just minutes from all the action, residents can enjoy close proximity to the eateries and stores in the historic Water Street District of Downtown Henderson; Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; The District at Green Valley Ranch; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366.

MOST READ
1
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
2
Police union criticizes Knights for supporting Jacob Blake
Police union criticizes Knights for supporting Jacob Blake
3
CARTOON: Which cult?
CARTOON: Which cult?
4
Defense, Darren Waller, Derek Carr stood out in Raiders camp
Defense, Darren Waller, Derek Carr stood out in Raiders camp
5
Man, police exchange gunfire in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Man, police exchange gunfire in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The new home offices will be unveiled at the Reserves at Inspirada and the Stonegate at Summerl ...
KB debuts new home office concept
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Recognizing the trend of people working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, KB Home has unveiled plans to build houses with a specially designed office that will be offered in Las Vegas this fall.

Merlin Custom Home Builders
Merlin wins national award for Lake Las Vegas Home
Provided Content

Merlin Custom Home Builders was awarded the Gold Nugget Award of Merit for Best Custom Home over 8,000 square feet at the 2020 Pacific Coast Builders Conference virtual awards ceremony held on July 24. Merlin received the builder’s award for its “Water’s Edge” Show Home at Lake Las Vegas.

American Homes 4 Rent has opened Cactus Cliff community, its second Las Vegas Valley neighborho ...
American Homes 4 Rent opens new community
Provided Content

American Homes 4 Rent has opened its Cactus Cliff community. The company builds single-family rental home communities. Cactus Cliff is AH4R’s 54th new rental home community, and its second in the Las Vegas market as it builds upon the success of its nearby Big Buffalo.

Two homes in Summerlin received Gold Nuggets as the “best in their class” at the Pacific Co ...
Summerlin homebuilders win Gold Nugget awards
Provided Content

Two model homes and one custom home in Summerlin won top honors in the 57th annual Pacific Coast Builders Conference Gold Nugget awards for 2020 – the industry standard for architects, builders, interior designers, developers and planners within the residential real estate sector.

Chris Bishop
Liability protections could save small businesses
By Chris Bishop Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Since the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada’s small-business community dedicated itself to making products and offering essential services to meet the needs of families across the state. And now, small businesses face a legal threat that could compromise their stability — or even drive them out of business.

The eighth annual Golf 4 The Kids Tournament is slated for Oct. 19 at Anthem Country Club. (Gol ...
Golf 4 The Kids Charity planned for Oct. 19 at Anthem
Provided Content

The eighth annual Golf 4 The Kids Tournament presented by Roseman University of Health Sciences and CSL Behring is slated for Oct. 19 and is limited to 120 golfers, who will experience Anthem Country Club’s Hale Irwin-Keith Foster-designed par-72 championship golf course.

This Summerlin resident was featured in the 2020 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar. The 2021 ...
Meet the 2021 dogs of Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin has chosen 13 pups for its third annual Dogs of Downtown Summerlin social contest. The dogs will be featured in the 2021 calendar. The photo shoot will be held Aug. 24 and Aug. 30.

Trilogy in Summerlin showcases its three new floor plans. The age-qualified community is offeri ...
Trilogy in Summerlin showcases new floor plans
Provided Content

Trilogy in Summerlin will hold a grand opening for its three new home models in its Luxe Collection: Luster, Radiant and the redesigned Splendor floor plan.

Richmond American Homes Amberock by Richmond American Homes opened in Lake Las Vegas. It's the ...
Richmond American debuts Hillside Collection in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes has opened Amberock, its first neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas. Amberock’s collection of hillside homes offer sweeping views of the community and surrounding mountain ranges. The neighborhood, which has already sold five homes, offers eight single-family and paired floor plans with three to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages. Amberock’s plans range in size from 1,470 square feet to 1,910 square feet with special pricing available prior to the opening of model homes this fall.

Nearly 30 homes in Summerlin are available for immediate move-in, including Affinity by Taylor ...
Summerlin has new homes ready for move-in
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. And, for those looking for quick occupancy, there are nearly 30 new homes, including several upgraded model homes, available for immediate move-in.