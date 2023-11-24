Cadence opens luxury apartment complex, Element 12

Cadence recently welcomed The Spanos Corp. to its growing list of builders with the Element 12 multifamily community. Element 12 includes modern, sleek resort-style amenities with several offerings for residents to enjoy.

Element 12

Element 12

Element 12

Element 12 The Spanos Corp. has opened Element 12, a luxury apartment complex in Cadence in Henderson.

Element 12 Residents of Element 12 can enjoy an array of resort-style options within every building of the complex including a “paw spa” dog washing station and a bike cafe with bike storage and repair tools, a 24-hour wellness studio, poolside lounge areas and private garages among a list of other amenities.

Element 12 Element 12, a luxury apartment complex in Cadence in Henderson, offers open-concept living spaces, modern tuxedo-style cabinets, spacious closets, gourmet kitchen islands and private patios/balconies.

Element 12 Residents of Element 12 can enjoy resort-style options within every building of the complex including a “paw spa” dog washing station and a bike cafe with bike storage and repair tools, a 24-hour wellness studio, poolside lounge areas and private garages.

Cadence recently welcomed The Spanos Corp. to its growing list of builders with the Element 12 multifamily community. Element 12 includes modern, sleek resort-style amenities with several offerings for residents to enjoy.

“Cadence is the perfect location for this development due to its efficient master plan that includes modern infrastructure, parks, a growing list of services and shops expanding their operations in the surrounding area,” said Michael Forche, the local development adviser for The Spanos Corp.

Element 12 spans four-story, elevator-served buildings encompassing 265 total units with seven efficient floor plans from 617 square feet to 1,320 square feet including one-, two- and three-bedroom units perfect for creatives and work-from-home professionals. Units boast amenities such as open-concept living spaces, modern tuxedo-style cabinets, spacious closets, gourmet kitchen islands and private patios/balconies.

Residents of Element 12 can enjoy resort-style options within every building of the complex including a “paw spa” dog washing station and a bike cafe with bike storage and repair tools, a 24-hour wellness studio, poolside lounge areas and private garages among a list of other amenities.

“Henderson is one of the fastest-growing cities in America, and we are extremely excited to come back to Nevada with our various options inside Cadence,” said Barry Ruhl, senior vice president of The Spanos Corp. “Alongside Cadence’s various resident amenities and nearby shops, we wanted to blend lifestyles, amenities and the latest in-home technology for residents to enjoy.”

The Spanos Corp. joins fellow Cadence builders Richmond American Homes, Lennar, Century Communities, Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes, StoryBook Homes, D.R. Horton and Woodside Homes.

Cadence is home to more than 4,500 families and, upon completion, will boast 12,250 residential units. Cadence is ranked in the top 50 bestselling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Other amenities at Cadence include the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Near to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, residents can enjoy easy access to Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, Café Rio, Great Clips and more near the conveniently located Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence.

Several other retailers are coming to the community including Teriyaki Madness, UPS and the ER @ Cadence, an extension of Henderson Hospital, which broke ground this year.

An assortment of other local shops and restaurants can be found inside the Water Street District, just a few minutes away from Cadence. For more information about the Cadence Car Show or the community, follow Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, X @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV and visit CadenceNV.com.