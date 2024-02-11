47°F
Cadence reports record sales year for 2023

February 10, 2024 - 5:36 pm
 
Cadence enters its 10th year ranked as one of the 2023 Top 10 Best-Selling Master-Planned Communities nationwide by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The 2,200-acre community, located in Henderson, saw a 69 percent increase in sales from 2022.

There are 24 neighborhoods actively selling in Cadence with another eight neighborhoods slated to open before summer. Homes range from 1,095 square feet to 4,425 square feet with single- and two-story homes available as well as duplex and town homes. Prices start in the mid-$300,000s.

“Cadence has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for Cadence. “Not only in terms of home sales but in the number of homebuilders.”

Builders include Woodside Homes, Toll Brothers, Richmond American Homes, StoryBook Homes, Lennar, Harmony Homes, Century Communities and DR Horton, which Cadence welcomed in 2023.

There are rental options available from A.G. Spanos Co. and AMH. The Wolff Co. is set to open its multifamily development in spring 2024.

And let’s not forget the amenities.

Cadence boasts a nearly 50-acre Central Park, which offers children’s play areas, a 5-acre adventure playground, fitness court, pickleball courts, a resident-only pool, two amphitheaters, picnic areas and grass areas.

Desert Pulse Park includes a play area as well as Dakota Dog Park, for the canine family members.

Cadence, along with the city of Henderson, is set to open Citrine Sky Park in early February. Citrine Sky Park will feature volleyball courts, a covered playground, bounce pad and grass areas.

The retail options in Cadence are expanding. Smith’s Marketplace opened in 2021 and since then the community has seen the opening of Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Café Rio, Jersey Mike’s, Great Clips and Cadence Family Dental &Orthodontics.

Cadence has announced additional retailers coming to the community, including Dutch Bros., EOS Fitness, The Broken Yolk, Zaba’s Mexican Grill and PT’s Gold. The ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department and extension of Henderson Hospital, is set to open in summer.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreation, it’s no wonder there are nearly 5,000 families who call Cadence home.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

