Cadence to host holiday bazaar with Sons of Norway on Dec. 3

jeff_german
November 21, 2022 - 10:28 am
 
Cadence The Vegas Viking Sons of Norway and Cadence have partnered to bring the Henderson's master-planned community's first Holiday Bazaar. It will be held in Cadence Central Park, 1015 E. Sunset Road, Dec. 3 from noon to 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Admission and street parking are free.

If you haven’t yet caught the holiday spirit, Dec. 3 at Cadence will be the day and place to kick the season into high gear.

The master-planned community in Henderson is partnering with the Vegas Viking Sons of Norway for the first-ever Cadence Holiday Bazaar. The community event will be held at Cadence Central Park, 1015 E. Sunset Road, Dec. 3 from noon to 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Admission and street parking are free.

“The Vegas Viking Lodge Sons of Norway have captivated people across the valley with their events, and now we are excited to partner with them and bring the same magic to the families and friends of Cadence,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for Cadence. “We’ll also welcome Santa and a few other recognizable characters at the park to make it a day of holiday fun — close to home for our residents and those who live in the area.”

During the Holiday Bazaar, the Sons of Norway, from noon until 5 p.m. only, will host a holiday- and Scandinavian-themed gift tent with hundreds of ornaments, decorations, jewelry pieces, cookbooks, shirts and mugs available for sale at various prices with items sold first-come, first-served.

Sons of Norway’s 30-foot Viking ship will be on-site as well for attendees to climb aboard and strike their best Viking pose, and Sons of Norway volunteers will share Norse-kid friendly stories at select times throughout the day.

Created with families top-of-mind, the Cadence Holiday Bazaar will have photos with Santa (limited availability and first-come first-served from noon until 2 p.m.), meet-and-greet and photo opportunities with Elsa, Olaf and the Grinch as they stroll around the event, an opportunity to write and mail a letter to Santa, outdoor games and activities and a viewing of the family favorite film “Frozen” at 5 p.m.

Las Vegas Kettle Corn and Sweet Treats Emporium will sell treats throughout the day, and those 21 and older can enjoy a selection of holiday-themed “adult beverages” for purchase from Constellation Catering. The event is pet-friendly, so leashed canine friends are welcome to attend.

Full details on the Holiday Bazaar are available on Cadence’s social media pages: facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV – as well as at www.CadenceNV.com.

