Candlelighters Superhero 5K returns to Mountain’s Edge

There’s still time to be a superhero for vulnerable kids in their battle against cancer with the Candlelighters Superhero 5K presented by Centennial Toyota. The annual fundraiser for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is to be held Sept. 18. It returns to Exploration Peak Park at the Mountain’s Edge for the live event, but also offers a virtual component.

Superheroes of all sizes will be cheering for racers and participating in the Candlelighters Superhero 5K on Sept. 18. (Mountain’s Edge)

The Candlelighters Superhero 5K has activities for all ages, including a Kids Zone with bounce houses. (Mountain’s Edge)

Dress up as your favorite superhero for the Candlelighters Superhero 5K for kids with cancer on Sept. 18 at Mountain’s Edge. (Mountain’s Edge)

The whole family and even the dog can dress up and be a superhero at the Sept. 16 Candlelighters Superhero 5K for kids with cancer. (Mountain’s Edge)

There’s still time to be a superhero for vulnerable kids in their battle against cancer with the Candlelighters Superhero 5K presented by Centennial Toyota.

The annual fundraiser for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is to be held Sept. 18. It returns to Exploration Peak Park at Mountain’s Edge for the live event but also offers a virtual component.

With the race and walk, festivities include food options, Kids Zone with bounce houses, everyday superheroes in costume and a beer garden provided by Ellis Island hotel-casino for those 21 and older. Arrival by 7 a.m. on event day is recommended, followed by the warmup at 7:15 a.m., opening ceremonies at 7:30 a.m., race at 8 a.m. and booths until 10 a.m.

To join the Superhero 5K force, people can gather family, friends and co-workers to form a team or individually to run or walk throughout Mountain’s Edge. The starting and ending point is the park at 9700 S. Buffalo Drive. Registration comes with a cape, while supplies last.

For the virtual component, participants can reach their goal by walking or running anywhere at anytime starting Sept. 13. All participants will receive a race bib, cape and medal.

There are prizes for different fundraising levels. Individuals raising $1,000 or more and teams raising $2,000 or more by Sept. 16 receive VIP Lounge access, which includes a catered breakfast, Wi-Fi, phone chargers, seating and shade.

Participation costs are $35 for age 10 and older, $15 for ages 3 to 9, and free under age 3 and for Candlelighters families. Well-behaved, leashed pets in pet-friendly costumes are welcome for $15 each. Packet pickup is Sept. 13 during regular office hours with extended hours on Sept. 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Candlelighters office, 8990 Spanish Ridge Ave., Ste. 100.

The Superhero 5K honors two ambassadors chosen by Candlelighters for their courage, spirit and bravery in dealing with their cancer. This year’s Angel Ambassador is Gavin Kilcullen, who was 15 years old when he died. The Superhero Ambassador is 6-year-old Elias Dias, who continues battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

With presenting sponsor Centennial Toyota, major sponsors are The Revolution FMO, Take 5 to Care (Fox 5) and Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada. Other event sponsors are Blue Apple Electric, Southwest Gas, ER Injury Attorneys, Optum Care, Palm Mortuary, Law Firm of Jeffrey Burr, Stage House, Raising Cane’s and UFC.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Superhero 5K is the nonprofit Candlelighters largest fundraiser. Children with cancer and their families not only deal with the disease’s physical effects but also with treatment, emotional impact, financial considerations and potential out-of-state travel. Candlelighters provides the supportive services for local children and families but needs the public’s help in the fight against cancer, particularly with growing childhood cancer rates.

Visit candlelightersnv.org or call 702-737-1919 for more information, registration, and volunteer and participation opportunities.