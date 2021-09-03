97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Provided Content

Candlelighters Superhero 5K returns to Mountain’s Edge

Provided Content
September 3, 2021 - 2:07 pm
 
Superheroes of all sizes will be cheering for racers and participating in the Candlelighters Su ...
Superheroes of all sizes will be cheering for racers and participating in the Candlelighters Superhero 5K on Sept. 18. (Mountain’s Edge)
The Candlelighters Superhero 5K has activities for all ages, including a Kids Zone with bounce ...
The Candlelighters Superhero 5K has activities for all ages, including a Kids Zone with bounce houses. (Mountain’s Edge)
Dress up as your favorite superhero for the Candlelighters Superhero 5K for kids with cancer on ...
Dress up as your favorite superhero for the Candlelighters Superhero 5K for kids with cancer on Sept. 18 at Mountain’s Edge. (Mountain’s Edge)
The whole family and even the dog can dress up and be a superhero at the Sept. 16 Candlelighter ...
The whole family and even the dog can dress up and be a superhero at the Sept. 16 Candlelighters Superhero 5K for kids with cancer. (Mountain’s Edge)

There’s still time to be a superhero for vulnerable kids in their battle against cancer with the Candlelighters Superhero 5K presented by Centennial Toyota.

The annual fundraiser for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is to be held Sept. 18. It returns to Exploration Peak Park at Mountain’s Edge for the live event but also offers a virtual component.

With the race and walk, festivities include food options, Kids Zone with bounce houses, everyday superheroes in costume and a beer garden provided by Ellis Island hotel-casino for those 21 and older. Arrival by 7 a.m. on event day is recommended, followed by the warmup at 7:15 a.m., opening ceremonies at 7:30 a.m., race at 8 a.m. and booths until 10 a.m.

To join the Superhero 5K force, people can gather family, friends and co-workers to form a team or individually to run or walk throughout Mountain’s Edge. The starting and ending point is the park at 9700 S. Buffalo Drive. Registration comes with a cape, while supplies last.

For the virtual component, participants can reach their goal by walking or running anywhere at anytime starting Sept. 13. All participants will receive a race bib, cape and medal.

There are prizes for different fundraising levels. Individuals raising $1,000 or more and teams raising $2,000 or more by Sept. 16 receive VIP Lounge access, which includes a catered breakfast, Wi-Fi, phone chargers, seating and shade.

Participation costs are $35 for age 10 and older, $15 for ages 3 to 9, and free under age 3 and for Candlelighters families. Well-behaved, leashed pets in pet-friendly costumes are welcome for $15 each. Packet pickup is Sept. 13 during regular office hours with extended hours on Sept. 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Candlelighters office, 8990 Spanish Ridge Ave., Ste. 100.

The Superhero 5K honors two ambassadors chosen by Candlelighters for their courage, spirit and bravery in dealing with their cancer. This year’s Angel Ambassador is Gavin Kilcullen, who was 15 years old when he died. The Superhero Ambassador is 6-year-old Elias Dias, who continues battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

With presenting sponsor Centennial Toyota, major sponsors are The Revolution FMO, Take 5 to Care (Fox 5) and Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada. Other event sponsors are Blue Apple Electric, Southwest Gas, ER Injury Attorneys, Optum Care, Palm Mortuary, Law Firm of Jeffrey Burr, Stage House, Raising Cane’s and UFC.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Superhero 5K is the nonprofit Candlelighters largest fundraiser. Children with cancer and their families not only deal with the disease’s physical effects but also with treatment, emotional impact, financial considerations and potential out-of-state travel. Candlelighters provides the supportive services for local children and families but needs the public’s help in the fight against cancer, particularly with growing childhood cancer rates.

Visit candlelightersnv.org or call 702-737-1919 for more information, registration, and volunteer and participation opportunities.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
2
Raiders report: New linebacker rethinking vaccination decision
Raiders report: New linebacker rethinking vaccination decision
3
CARTOONS: That’s why Kamala is smiling
CARTOONS: That’s why Kamala is smiling
4
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
5
Man indicted in slaying of missing Henderson woman
Man indicted in slaying of missing Henderson woman
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The newest neighborhood to open in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin is Heritage by Lenna ...
Heritage by Lennar showcased in Stonebridge at Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin is Heritage by Lennar. This age-qualified, gated neighborhood includes three distinctive and unique collections encompassing nine contemporary and modern floor plans for active adults ages 55-plus.

Touchstone Living's Mosaic community, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway, ha ...
Touchstone’s Mosaic achieves sales milestones
Provided Content

Touchstone Living has announced the Mosaic community, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway, has achieved an impressive 275 home closings since the beginning of the development in March of 2020. During that time, on average, 25 homes have sold each month with a significant number being purchased by first-time homebuyers.

Edward Homes Nevada has reported that all 43 town homes at Thrive have been reserved. Construct ...
Edward Homes breaks ground on Thrive town homes
Provided Content

Edward Homes Nevada has started construction on its newest collection of town homes, Thrive, on Allerton Park and Plaza Centre drives in Summerlin. Reservations have already been taken for each of the 43 modern residences.

One Las Vegas, on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard, has sold its last penthouse for nearly ...
One Las Vegas sells last penthouse for $1.3M
Provided Content

One Las Vegas, the 20-story twin-tower condominium community on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard, has announced the closing of its last penthouse for nearly $1.3 million, leaving fewer than five condominium homes remaining for purchase.

The fifth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalk & Cheers is planned for Sept. 25, at Skye ...
Skye Canyon to host chalk art competition Sept. 25
Provided Content

Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and family fun with its fifth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalk Cheers, a fall festival, raffle and art fair featuring a “Cheers for Charity” beer tasting, set for Sept. 25, at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s chalk art contest theme is “The Skye’s The Limit.” Artists of all skill levels can still register to participate by visiting skyecanyon.com/call-to-artists .

A grand opening will be held Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate Trilogy Sunstone's ei ...
Trilogy Sunstone to hold grand opening Sept. 18
Provided Content

On Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., PST, Trilogy Sunstone will host a grand opening of eight model homes. The fun-filled day will include tours of models, light refreshments, live music, a variety of local food trucks and yard games. This is a chance for homeowners to experience what life at Trilogy’s newest age-qualified community is like.

Lake Las Vegas Golf Food Festival kicks off Sept. 3
Provided Content

Get your tastebuds ready! The Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf Food Festival is returning to Lake Las Vegas this Labor Day weekend with delicious bites and cocktails from some of the valley’s top restaurants and chefs.

Beazer Homes’ Burson Ranch community is in Pahrump. It features single-story floor plans pric ...
Beazer showcases Burson Ranch in Pahrump
Provided Content

Final move-in-ready homes are now selling at Beazer Homes’ Burson Ranch community in Pahrump. Homebuyers seeking new construction single-story floor plans will want to explore Burson Ranch.

Richmond American Homes opens town home community Moro Pointe in Summerlin West's Redpoint Squa ...
Richmond American offers Moro Pointe in Summerlin West
Provided Content

Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in the new district of Redpoint Square in Summerlin West. Located on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue, Redpoint Square is taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley.

Four Summerlin high school graduates are 2021 recipients of the Summerlin Children’s Forum sc ...
Summerlin awards college scholarships
Sponsored Content

The Summerlin Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded four college scholarships to outstanding high school graduates who are residents of the community.