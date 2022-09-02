Canyon Gate Country Club lists for $2.6M

This 6,764-square-foot home in Canyon Gate Country Club is listed for $2.6 million. (Great Bridge Properties)

The residence is located on the lagoon in Canyon Gate Country Club in close proximity to the tennis courts, golf course and clubhouse. (Great Bridge Properties)

The open kitchen features an L-shaped island with granite countertops, cabinets, shelving and a nook to sit for a quick snack. (Great Bridge Properties)

The grand staircase, anchored by an ornate iron handrail, splits mid-height with two staircases climbing up to the luxurious second story. (Great Bridge Properties)

This home sits on a quarter-acre lot in Canyon Gate Country Club. (Great Bridge Properties)

This home includes six bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms. (Great Bridge Properties)

The entrance. (Great Bridge Properties)

The office. (Great Bridge Properties)

The living room. (Great Bridge Properties)

The dining room. (Great Bridge Properties)

The dining room is off the kitchen. (Great Bridge Properties)

The kitchen. (Great Bridge Properties)

The kitchen features custom cabinetry and shelving. (Great Bridge Properties)

The kitchen is considered by many to be the heartbeat of the home. (Great Bridge Properties)

The laundry. (Great Bridge Properties)

The gym. (Great Bridge Properties)

The master closet is large. (Great Bridge Properties)

The master closet. (Great Bridge Properties)

The master bath. (Great Bridge Properties)

The loft. (Great Bridge Properties)

The resort-style backyard. (Great Bridge Properties)

The pool. (Great Bridge Properties)

Patio. (Great Bridge Properties)

The outdoor kitchen. (Great Bridge Properties)

The pool and spa. (Great Bridge Properties)

This 6,764-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6½ bathroom home, listed at $2,599,999, sits on a quarter-acre lot in Canyon Gate Country Club. (Great Bridge Properties)

All four garage doors of the four-car garage have been replaced along with new motors refitted for ease of opening and closing. (Great Bridge Properties)

The upstairs primary bedroom features a huge walk-in closet and remodeled bathroom with a steam shower. (Great Bridge Properties)

Many luxury residences surround its indoor beauty and comfort with golf courses, mountains in the distance and desert landscaping. Secure behind two gates, a unique residence located on the lagoon in Canyon Gate Country Club in close proximity to the tennis courts, golf course and clubhouse is available for move-in within 45 days. This home is surrounded by beautiful water in an exclusive enclave of the prestigious country club.

This 6,764-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6½ bathroom home, listed at $2,599,999, sits on a quarter-acre lot. Located at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive in northwest Las Vegas, shopping and dining are just a short drive from home. This desirable residence for either an out-of-town buyer or local resident offers the best for a home in Southern Nevada.

The dramatic entrance with a double-glass door opens to the creative combination of natural stone, natural wood, marble flooring and vaulted ceilings. The grand staircase, anchored by an ornate iron handrail, splits mid-height with two staircases climbing up to the luxurious second story.

The open kitchen, considered by many to be the heartbeat of the home, features an L-shaped island with granite countertops, cabinets, shelving and a nook to sit for a quick snack. The custom cabinetry and shelving in the kitchen are enhanced with the beautiful backsplashes and a colorful, curved ceiling for a bright accent. A casual dining area invites all for a second cup of coffee or a fun breakfast. The pantry can hold all of the gourmet delights with plenty of cabinet space. Top-of-the-line appliances, including a refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher and microwave, create an environment perfect for cooking, baking and entertaining.

The formal dining room with sunken bar adds to the delight of dinner parties and intimate meals at home. The great room is expansive with wonderful views.

The backyard paradise will beckon with a gleaming pool, oversize Jacuzzi (sets up to 10 people) and fire pit. All new pool equipment will keep that outdoor utopia clean and functioning.

Walking upstairs you will find the primary bedroom with its huge walk-in closet and remodeled bathroom with a steam shower. More storage with several linen closets complements the bedrooms/guest rooms/home office that is an integral part of today’s upscale living.

Balconies are located off the majority of rooms upstairs, offering incredible views and a chance to enjoy the beautiful weather of Southern Nevada. In addition, the low-maintenance landscaping adds to the beauty of the desert with less water usage and minimal cost and care.

The intercom system can connect to a Bluetooth system to play music throughout the home, indoors and outside.

This exquisite property, built in 1998, has been upgraded for its new owners. All four garage doors of the four-car garage have been replaced along with new motors refitted for ease of opening and closing. A new osmosis system has been installed for water filtration to reduce up to 99 percent of the contaminants in water, including both large and minuscule particles. The roof was replaced along with four new air conditioning units. Low-e glass windows, using a microscopically thin transparent coating, reflects heat, can conserve energy and lower costs. The goal was to improve and upgrade this magnificent home.

Matt Beach (S.0170177), Great Bridge Properties LLC, is the Realtor of record for this fantastic property. A member of Las Vegas Realtors, formerly known as Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, and Realtor’s Association, he started in real estate via mortgage loans in 2005 and became a licensed Realtor in 2011. For more information, call him at 702-883-4221.