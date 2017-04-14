Century Communities celebrates grand openings today

This newly designed model home at Meadow Ridge features a 3,005-square-foot single-story home with up to four bedrooms. (Courtesy)

Vista Pines at Mountain’s Edge features a 1,996-square-foot two-story model home with up to four bedrooms. (Courtesy)

Today, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Century Communities celebrates the grand openings of two new Las Vegas neighborhoods. Vista Pines in southwest Las Vegas and Meadow Ridge in northwest Las Vegas offer single- and two-story homes with a variety of options and designs.

“Home shoppers are invited to stop by both events for refreshments, prize contests and tours of our beautifully decorated model homes,” said Robb Beville, division president for Century Communities.

Meadow Ridge also will host a live radio remote during its grand opening event.

Vista Pines, located in the Mountain’s Edge master-planned community near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, has four floor plans ranging in size from 1,742 to 2,443 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three baths.

Prices start in the high $200,000s in this intimate collection of just 25 homesites.

Meadow Ridge is a gated neighborhood in near Gilcrease Orchards, the Sheep Mountain Range and Mount Charleston. Five floor plans, ranging in size from 2,173 to 3,801 square feet, are being unveiled at Meadow Ridge today. Prices at Meadow Ridge start in the high $300,000s.

“Just 76 homes are being built in Meadow Ridge, with pool-sized homesites that average 8,100 square feet,” Beville said. “Meadow Ridge also offers up to six bedrooms and three-car garages.”

Vista Pines follows Century Communities’ successful Sage Canyon neighborhood, which is nearly sold out.

“Vista Pines is within walking distance of the popular Nathaniel Jones Park in Mountain’s Edge. It’s a perfect location in the community,” Beville said. “We are opening two brand new model homes and have both two-story and single-story plans available.

“Vista Pines will showcase two distinctive two-story model homes,” Beville added. “The 1,996-square-foot plan includes up to four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a two-car garage with bonus storage space. This home also includes a loft, and his and hers owners’ suite walk-in closets.”

Vista Pines’ 2,443-square-foot model home includes up to five bedrooms, as many as three baths and a two-car garage with bonus storage space.

“This home also includes a loft and den, with an option for a bedroom and full bath on the main floor,” Beville said.

Homes at both Vista Pines and Meadow Ridge include standard stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops and gourmet kitchen islands, maple cabinetry, cultured marble vanity tops with integral square sinks, and paver driveways and walkways.

Vista Pines is zoned for highly rated schools, including Wright Elementary School, Faiss Middle School and Sierra Vista High School. Meadow Ridge is zoned for Kitty Ward Elementary School, Anthony Saville Middle School and Shadow Ridge High School.

“Mountain’s Edge is one of the most desirable areas in southwest Las Vegas for new homes,” Beville said. “At Mountain’s Edge, you’re just a few minutes drive from major employment centers, health care facilities, and both Red Rock Canyon and Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Plus, Mountain’s Edge has more than 500 acres of open space and parks so there are lots of outdoor opportunities in your own neighborhood.”

Meadow Ridge residents not only will live just a few minutes from the historic Gilcrease Orchard, but also the 2,000-acre Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs.

For more information on Century Communities’ new Vista Pines neighborhood, call the sales office at 702-676-1002. The sales office is at 8985 Sparkling River Court. To visit, take Blue Diamond Road heading west, then go south on El Capitan to Mountain’s Edge Parkway.

For information on Meadow Ridge, call 702-795-0043 or visit the sales office at 5906 Sunset River Ave. From the north 215 Beltway, exit Jones Boulevard and head north to Horse Drive. Then turn right and go left into the community.

Century Communities sales offices are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday. Details on all Southern Nevada neighborhoods are online at centurycommunities.com.