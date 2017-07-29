Century Communities continues summer sales promotion

Century Communities’ Summer of Century Giveaway spotlights Meadow Ridge, a gated neighborhood near the Gilcrease Orchards and Sheep Mountain Ranch. The northwest Las Vegas subdivision has several move-in-ready homes available for purchase.

Century Communities' model home at its Meadow Ridge neighborhood, 5933 Sunset River Ave., showcases an upgraded kitchen. (Century Communities)

Century Communities has opened model homes at its Meadow Ridge neighborhood, 5933 Sunset River Ave. (Century Communities)

“If you are hoping to be in a new home by the start of the school year, this could be the perfect opportunity,” said Hadley Goddard, sales manager for Century Communities’ Nevada division. “Not only can you get an amazing home in a beautiful new neighborhood, but you can also get special pricing if you buy before Aug. 13.”

During the builder’s summer promotion, special pricing and many valuable upgrades are being offered on homes that are ready for immediate move-in.

“We have five available in Meadow Ridge alone, including two former model homes that are highly upgraded, professionally decorated and fully landscaped,” Goddard said. “One includes a pool, and the other includes a basketball court. These homes range in size from 3,405 to 4,092 square feet with up to six bedrooms and up to 4½ baths, all with three-bay garages.”

Among the plans available for immediate move-in at Meadow Ridge is 5933 Sunset River Ave. This five-bedroom home features 10-foot ceilings on the main floor and 8-foot interior doors. It has a private courtyard and extended patio cover with paver walkways. A dramatic 20-foot, multislide glass wall highlights the home’s indoor-outdoor living spaces.

“It also includes a main-level bedroom suite with a walk-in shower,” Goddard said. “That is something that you won’t find in most new homes of this size. And laundry rooms on both levels are efficient and convenient.”

The home’s gourmet kitchen features upgraded stainless-steel appliances including a 42-inch built-in refrigerator, under-counter wine chiller, secondary under-counter refrigerator and an under-mount sink with an apron front. Valuable upgrades on outdoor amenities include a fully landscaped backyard with an outdoor kitchen and pool.

“With great incentives on these homes, you won’t find these types of values anywhere else in northwest Las Vegas,” said sales associate Robin Hampar. “This limited-time promotion gives our buyers an opportunity for a quick move-in home without the hassle they are currently experiencing in the tight resale market due to the shortage of available homes. Now, they can get a fully finished and brand-new home while staying within their budgets.”

Just 76 homes are being built in Meadow Ridge, with pool-sized home sites that average 8,100 square feet. Both single- and two-story plans are available with prices starting in the high $300,000s.

Standard features at Meadow Ridge include standard-stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops and gourmet kitchen islands, maple cabinetry, cultured marble vanity tops with integral square sinks and paver driveways and walkways. The neighborhood is zoned for Kitty Ward Elementary School, Anthony Saville Middle School and Shadow Ridge High School.

Meadow Ridge residents will live just a few minutes from the historic Gilcrease Orchard and the 2,000-acre Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs. For information on Meadow Ridge, call 702-795-0043 or visit the sales office at 5906 Sunset River Ave. From the North 215 Beltway, exit Jones Boulevard and head north to Horse Drive. Turn right on Horse and left into the community.

The Summer of Century Giveaway is being offered on all of the builder’s move-in-ready homes in Southern Nevada. Homes must be purchased by Aug. 13 to participate in the program. The public can enter to win weekly prizes and a grand prize valued at $500 on Century’s Facebook page through Aug.13 at facebook.com/CenturyCommunitiesLasVegas/.

For official rules and details on the Summer of Century Giveaway, visit centurycommunities.com/summer Visit centurycommunities.com/Nevada for details and directions to Century sales offices. All sales offices and model homes are open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday noon to 6 p.m.