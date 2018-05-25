Century Communities to host grand opening

Century Communities will hold a grand operning event for its new North Las Vegas neighborhood June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The grand opening event will include light refreshments in the models and giveaways every 45 minutes.

Pictured is Residence 1759 at Avera in North Las Vegas by Century Communities. The grand opening of this model home will be held June 2. (Century Communities)

Pictured is Residence 1941 at Avera in North Las Vegas by Century Communities. Avera is a new, gated neighborhood offering three floor plans with prices starting in the upper $200,000s. (Century Communities)

Century Communities will hold a grand opening event for its new North Las Vegas neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2. The grand opening event will include light refreshments in the models and giveaways every 45 minutes.

Avera features three floor plans, two of which are modeled. Homes at Avera range from 1,603 square feet to 1,941 square feet with three to four bedrooms, 2½ to three bathrooms, and two-car garages. This new neighborhood is in North Las Vegas, with access to shopping, dining, recreation and medical services. Commutes are also easy via the 215 Beltway or U.S. Highway 95, both a short distance from Avera.

Recently named the fastest-growing public builder in the country by Builder magazine, Century Communities plans to offer three floor plans from its popular Zion series at Avera. The Zion plans are already in demand at the builder’s Parkview neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas and are just right for buyers who want open floor plans with options they can personalize to suit their needs.

Grand opening visitors will have the opportunity to tour the 1759 and 1941 models at Avera. The 1,759-square-foot model includes a great room, a kitchen with an island, a formal dining room and half-bath on the first level, with an owner’s suite, two additional bedrooms and two baths upstairs. The owner’s suite includes a walk-in closet, separate tub and shower and dual integral sinks.

The 1,941-square-foot model, also a two-story with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, includes a main-floor den that could become a fourth bedroom with a full bath. In addition, buyers can choose the 1,603-square-foot model, with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. All plans include upstairs laundry rooms and two-car garages.

Each new Century Communities home in Avera comes with thoughtfully designed finishes. At Avera, homebuyers can expect granite countertops, 30-inch full-overlay cabinetry with soft-close drawers, and stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances in the kitchen.

Bathrooms feature cultured marble countertops with square sinks. Each home also includes 9-foot ceilings on the main level, and paver driveways and walkways. Prices start in the upper $200,000s.

From U.S. Highway 95, take W. Ann Road east for 3½ miles; then turn north onto Willis Street. From the 215 Beltway, exit south on North Decatur Boulevard. Turn east on West Ann Road, then south on Willis Street. The Century Communities sales office is at 5725 Artesia Fountain St. in North Las Vegas.

Residents at Avera can shop at nearby Ann Decatur Marketplace, featuring a Smith’s grocery store, at the Albertsons just east of the community, or at the Walmart Neighborhood Market. Craig Ranch Regional Park is just minutes away, and downtown Las Vegas is just a short drive.

For more information about Avera or to join its interest list, visit centurycommunities.com and search for Avera under the “Find Your Home” tab.

Century Communities offers a variety of homes and neighborhoods. Two new communities are coming soon: Ridgecrest, near Centennial Parkway and Lamb Boulevard in northeast Las Vegas; and Edgeview in southwest Las Vegas. Priced from the upper $200,000s, Ridgecrest is a gated community with new two-story floor plans. Edgeview offers new single-story floor plans with desert contemporary and modern elevations in a gated community from the upper $300,000s. Both communities will have grand openings next month.