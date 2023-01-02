54°F
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin

January 2, 2023 - 11:44 am
 
Summerlin residents are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees this year at two locat ...
Summerlin residents are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees this year at two locations in the community. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to the community, Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. (Summerlin)

Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to the community, Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

According to Randy Ecklund, senior vice president and executive director of the Summerlin Community Association, Summerlin’s longtime participation in this program is a natural fit.

“By design, Summerlin is dedicated to creating more sustainable development and has long embraced conservation and environmental stewardship,” Ecklund said. “Encouraging our residents to be a friend to the environment is part of the lifestyle here.”

Through Jan. 15, Summerlin residents can drop off their real Christmas trees at two Summerlin locations: the lot adjacent RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3850 S. Town Center Drive just south of the 215 Beltway; and the Las Vegas Ballpark South parking lot in Downtown Summerlin. Entry to the tree lot is off Spruce Goose Street. Look for Christmas Tree Recycling signage at both locations.

Those who live in Summerlin’s northern villages may opt for a drop point just outside of the master-planned community, at nearby Bruce Trent Park on Vegas Drive. All locations are open 24 hours.

Valley-wide, there are more than 30 locations accepting trees. There is no cost to drop off trees, but all non-organic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails must be removed before drop-off. Artificial trees and real trees flocked with decorative chemical compounds cannot be recycled.

“Trees are chipped into organic mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the valley to help conserve soil moisture and keep plants healthy. Most importantly, recycled trees are kept out of our community’s landfills and put to good use,” Ecklund said.

Since the Christmas Tree Recycling committee started tracking trees in 2011, more than 260,000 trees have been diverted from the landfill, creating more than 2,265 tons of mulch used for landscaping projects and dust control throughout the valley. For more information about the Christmas Tree Recycling Program, visit springspreserve.org.

Now, in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. These include more than 300 parks; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing diverse faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin currently offers approximately 110 floor plans in over 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers of each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

