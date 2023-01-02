Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin

Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to the community, Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to the community, Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

According to Randy Ecklund, senior vice president and executive director of the Summerlin Community Association, Summerlin’s longtime participation in this program is a natural fit.

“By design, Summerlin is dedicated to creating more sustainable development and has long embraced conservation and environmental stewardship,” Ecklund said. “Encouraging our residents to be a friend to the environment is part of the lifestyle here.”

Through Jan. 15, Summerlin residents can drop off their real Christmas trees at two Summerlin locations: the lot adjacent RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3850 S. Town Center Drive just south of the 215 Beltway; and the Las Vegas Ballpark South parking lot in Downtown Summerlin. Entry to the tree lot is off Spruce Goose Street. Look for Christmas Tree Recycling signage at both locations.

Those who live in Summerlin’s northern villages may opt for a drop point just outside of the master-planned community, at nearby Bruce Trent Park on Vegas Drive. All locations are open 24 hours.

Valley-wide, there are more than 30 locations accepting trees. There is no cost to drop off trees, but all non-organic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails must be removed before drop-off. Artificial trees and real trees flocked with decorative chemical compounds cannot be recycled.

“Trees are chipped into organic mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the valley to help conserve soil moisture and keep plants healthy. Most importantly, recycled trees are kept out of our community’s landfills and put to good use,” Ecklund said.

Since the Christmas Tree Recycling committee started tracking trees in 2011, more than 260,000 trees have been diverted from the landfill, creating more than 2,265 tons of mulch used for landscaping projects and dust control throughout the valley. For more information about the Christmas Tree Recycling Program, visit springspreserve.org.

