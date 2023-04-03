Coldwell Banker celebrates the wins in 2022

Local real estate brokerages Coldwell Banker Premier Realty and Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier recognized its top-producing sales associates of 2022 during a February awards celebration.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty The Moretti Team won several awards at the Coldwell Banker Premier Realty and Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier February awards celebration at Myron’s Cabaret at the Smith Center

Realtor Diane Varney won the award in the Gross Commission Income Medalists (Individual) division.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Realtor Victoria Andrews won Rookie of the year.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty From left Jamie Duran, president of Coldwell Banker Realty Southern California, was the key note speaker for the awards event. At right are Bob and Molly Hamrick, owners and operators of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty.

Local real estate brokerages Coldwell Banker Premier Realty and Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier recognized its top-producing sales associates of 2022 during a February awards celebration at Myron’s Cabaret at The Smith Center featuring keynote speaker Jamie Duran, president of Coldwell Banker Realty Southern California.

“It is an absolute pleasure to recognize our outstanding sales associates for 2022 which was a turbulent year,” said Bob Hamrick, chairman and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. “These agents directly contributed to the company reaching over $1 billion in sales volume.”

Gross Commission Income Medalists (Team)

■ Hicks &Richburg

■ Moretti Team

■ Kaori Guerra Team

Gross Commission Income Medalists (Individual)

■ Diane Varney

■ Hanna Dam-Nardelli

■ Loralee Wood

Sales medalists (Team)

■ Moretti Team

■ Kaori Guerra Team

■ Hicks &Richburg

Sales Medalists (Individual)

■ Joel Lifschutz

■ Hanna Dam-Nardelli

■ Jason Garcia

Listing Medalists (Team)

■ Moretti Team

■ Hicks &Richburg/Kaori Guerra Team

■ Kiefer-Lester Team

Listing Medalists (Individual)

■ Loralee Wood

■ Tina Mello/Joel Lifschutz/Hanna Dam Nardelli

■ Jason Garcia

Marilyn Squitieri award honoree

■ Ed Detwiler

Rookie of the year

■ Victoria Andrews

Not all awards are based on production. Many of the most coveted awards recognize agent success in entering the real estate industry for the first time, growing their business to new levels, and providing world-class service to clientele. For a complete list of winners, visit CBPRAwards2023.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty has been named a Double Platinum Award winner by Anywhere Leads for its outstanding performance during the past year. Anywhere Leads is a dedicated organization within Anywhere Real Estate Inc., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, focused on delivering high-quality leads to its affiliated brokers and agents in the Anywhere Leads Network.

The Double Platinum Award is one of three Excellence Awards presented to Premier Network Brokers. Award criteria are based on rigorous scoring and success in a variety of performance metrics. Coldwell Banker Premier Realty was the only Double Platinum Award winner in Nevada.

Ron Opfer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier earned Circle of Distinction Gold, which is awarded to sales professionals with between $500,000 and $699,999 in gross commission income for 2022.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty is a full-service residential real estate brokerage in Southern Nevada owned and operated by Las Vegas natives, Bob and Molly Hamrick. Its commercial brokerage, Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier, covers all of the principal asset classes of multifamily, office, industrial, land and retail and was the top new company for Coldwell Banker Commercial in 2021.