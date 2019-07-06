99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

Coldwell Banker group specializes in new home sales

Sponsored Content
July 6, 2019 - 9:58 am
 

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty welcomes its newest real estate team, Jennifer Graff and Stephanie McGerty of The New Home Experts Las Vegas, which caters exclusively to buyers purchasing new construction homes.

“Purchasing a new home is a lot different than purchasing a traditional resale home,” said Graff, the Las Vegas Division founder. “We offer our services to assist new homebuyers navigate through what can be an overwhelming experience,” Graff added. “Being one of the most expensive purchases in your lifetime, having a knowledgeable advocate at your side can make all the difference.”

With Henderson and Las Vegas among the fastest-growing cities in the country, the services offered by The New Home Experts Las Vegas are in high demand.

“Las Vegas is home to several of the nation’s best-selling master-planned communities, such as Summerlin, Inspirada and Skye Canyon,” said Bob Hamrick, chairman and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. “In addition, we are experiencing continued growth in our valley from out-of-state buyers looking to purchase new homes. Most of these buyers are unfamiliar with our area and The New Home Experts Las Vegas are there to make their relocation a smoother and less stressful experience.”

Zillow recently recognized Las Vegas as the second-best city for first-time homebuyers based on these four key metrics: a lower median home value, which results in smaller down payments; a strong home value appreciation forecast, which helps buyers grow their overall wealth; a high inventory-to-household ratio indicating available supply; and a high share of listings with price reductions.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty,” Graff said. “Not only do they value and nurture their builder relationships but they are a globally recognized real estate brand with the tools and resources to match.”

Dual licensed in both Nevada and California, Graff is a seasoned real estate agent having worked for some of the most prestigious builders and developers in the country, including DR Horton, Lennar and MGM Resorts International’s CityCenter project. She brings her extensive knowledge of the builder experience and her 12 years residency in Las Vegas to every client looking to purchase a new home.

McGerty comes to Coldwell Banker Premier Realty with over a decade of sales and marketing experience in the Las Vegas new home industry, having also worked for national homebuilders, Toll Brothers, Pulte Homes and Ryland Homes. She uses her unique buyer and builder experience to guide her clients on their path to new homeownership. McGerty keeps prospective buyers up to date on the latest Las Vegas events and attractions, documenting many of her activities on social media.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage in Southern Nevada owned and operated by Las Vegas natives Bob and Molly Hamrick. With a spirited commitment to the continuous development and coaching of their expert team across three local campuses, the Hamricks have catapulted Coldwell Banker Premier Realty into the top 1 percent of real estate companies nationwide.

Powered by its network of over 92,000 affiliated sales professionals in 3,000 offices across 44 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today’s marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward with big data, smart home expertise. The brand was named among the 2018 Women’s Choice Award Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the O ...
Downtown Summerlin home to Las Vegas Aviators
Sponsored Content

Wondering what to do on those hot summer nights? If you live in Summerlin, the answer is in your own backyard. For everyone else in Southern Nevada, hop on the 215 Beltway and drive to Downtown Summerlin just minutes from home. The Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, have settled into their new home at Las Vegas Ballpark with a full schedule of games all summer — and most starting at 7:05 p.m. when the sun is going down. Two homestands are right around the corner with games nightly from July 11-14 and July 23-Aug. 5. For schedule and tickets, visit aviatorslv.com.

Terra Luna Plan Five, shown as the model, is now available at Pardee Homes’ Terra Luna in the ...
Terra Luna in Summerlin debuts fifth plan
Sponsored Content

Plan Five recently joined the collection of new homes at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes, located in The Cliffs Village in south Summerlin.

Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings
Americana Holdings expands California presence
Sponsored Content

This week Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, worked with three other Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise members to acquire Tarbell, Realtors, which operated 20 offices in Southern California.

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with more than ...
Summerlin to host Fourth of July parade
Sponsored Content

The entire Las Vegas Valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

Strada 2.0 offers the next generation of the Strada collection by Pardee Homes in Inspirada Sho ...
Pardee updates its designs at Strada 2.0 in Inspirada
Sponsored Content

Four brand-new floor plans, each with unique indoor/outdoor living features, are now available at Pardee Homes’ innovative Strada 2.0 neighborhood in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community.

One Las Vegas features a 24-hour oasis-inspired pool with daybeds, cabanas and spacious spa. (O ...
One Las Vegas welcomes summer
Sponsored Content

In the famous words of rap artist, Nelly, “it’s getting hot in here!”

 
$1.2M Mount Charleston retreat features panoramic views — VIDEO
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

Louis Castle, a Las Vegas video game designer, and his family have spent two decades escaping to their A-frame chalet with panoramic views of the Spring Mountains, spacious decks, fireplace and a wraparound bar in the great room.

The Juhl in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, March 24, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
Juhl announces new Artist in Residence, Okeeba Jubalo
Sponsored Content

Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic, has announced its next featured artist of its Artist in Residence program, now in its sixth installment. Atlanta-based community leader, painter and entrepreneur Okeeba Jubalo, will live and work at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas from June 29-Aug. 6.