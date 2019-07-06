Coldwell Banker group specializes in new home sales

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty welcomes its newest real estate team, Jennifer Graff and Stephanie McGerty of The New Home Experts Las Vegas, which caters exclusively to buyers purchasing new construction homes.

From left, Stephanie McGerty and Jennifer Graff of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty's New Home Experts Las Vegas, work as a team to cater to buyers purchasing new construction homes. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

“Purchasing a new home is a lot different than purchasing a traditional resale home,” said Graff, the Las Vegas Division founder. “We offer our services to assist new homebuyers navigate through what can be an overwhelming experience,” Graff added. “Being one of the most expensive purchases in your lifetime, having a knowledgeable advocate at your side can make all the difference.”

With Henderson and Las Vegas among the fastest-growing cities in the country, the services offered by The New Home Experts Las Vegas are in high demand.

“Las Vegas is home to several of the nation’s best-selling master-planned communities, such as Summerlin, Inspirada and Skye Canyon,” said Bob Hamrick, chairman and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. “In addition, we are experiencing continued growth in our valley from out-of-state buyers looking to purchase new homes. Most of these buyers are unfamiliar with our area and The New Home Experts Las Vegas are there to make their relocation a smoother and less stressful experience.”

Zillow recently recognized Las Vegas as the second-best city for first-time homebuyers based on these four key metrics: a lower median home value, which results in smaller down payments; a strong home value appreciation forecast, which helps buyers grow their overall wealth; a high inventory-to-household ratio indicating available supply; and a high share of listings with price reductions.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty,” Graff said. “Not only do they value and nurture their builder relationships but they are a globally recognized real estate brand with the tools and resources to match.”

Dual licensed in both Nevada and California, Graff is a seasoned real estate agent having worked for some of the most prestigious builders and developers in the country, including DR Horton, Lennar and MGM Resorts International’s CityCenter project. She brings her extensive knowledge of the builder experience and her 12 years residency in Las Vegas to every client looking to purchase a new home.

McGerty comes to Coldwell Banker Premier Realty with over a decade of sales and marketing experience in the Las Vegas new home industry, having also worked for national homebuilders, Toll Brothers, Pulte Homes and Ryland Homes. She uses her unique buyer and builder experience to guide her clients on their path to new homeownership. McGerty keeps prospective buyers up to date on the latest Las Vegas events and attractions, documenting many of her activities on social media.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage in Southern Nevada owned and operated by Las Vegas natives Bob and Molly Hamrick. With a spirited commitment to the continuous development and coaching of their expert team across three local campuses, the Hamricks have catapulted Coldwell Banker Premier Realty into the top 1 percent of real estate companies nationwide.

