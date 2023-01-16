51°F
Provided Content

Coldwell Banker supports homeless youth

Provided Content
January 16, 2023 - 8:48 am
 
Coldwell Banker Premier Realty supported many charities this holiday season including the Clark ...
Coldwell Banker Premier Realty supported many charities this holiday season including the Clark County Fire Department’s Fill the Truck Toy Drive. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
Coldwell Banker Premier Realty collected 3,846 pairs of socks for the Nevada Partnership of Hom ...
Coldwell Banker Premier Realty collected 3,846 pairs of socks for the Nevada Partnership of Homeless Youth. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty hosted a holiday sock drive at all three of its campuses with Las Vegas Realtors to benefit the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

With a goal of collecting 1,000 pairs of socks from its staff, sales associates and clients, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty exceed its goal by 249 percent donating a total of 3,846 pairs of socks.

“I am continuously blown away by the generous spirit of those whom I work with,” said Nicole Hollimon, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty sales associate and LVR Good Neighbor Award recipient. “It’s more important than ever that we all come together and support our community, especially our youth.”

In addition to the sock drive with LVR, the Centennial Hills Campus of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty hosted a toy drive benefiting Fill the Truck. Over 100 new toys were dropped off to the Clark County Fire Department and the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation before the holiday.

“Giving back is an important tradition in my family during the holidays,” said Kameron Kildea, a longtime agent with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. “My wife, children, extended family, neighbors, co-workers, clients and friends all join in helping us give one family affected by cancer a very special Christmas.”

Each year, Kildea adopts a family affiliated the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. For over 20 years, he has hosted and coordinated the purchasing, wrapping and delivering of gifts to all members of the patient’s immediate family and household. This year, the family received just short of $8,000 in special gifts and gift cards plus a $2,000 donation made to NCCF in the family’s name to help with their medical expenses.

With these special holiday drives, many agents at Coldwell Banker Premier Realty make an automatic donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for every home sale or purchase they complete. This partnership helps support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.

