Country in the Park returns to Mountain’s Edge

Get ready for a day of country fun with the return of Country in the Park to Mountain’s Edge to be held May 12. Jerrod Niemann headlines the free, family-friendly outdoor concert and festival, and will be joined by “American Idol” winner Trent Harmon, up-and-comer Ben Rue and local favorite Thrillbilly Deluxe. The event will be from 2 to 8 p.m. at Exploration Park, near the southwest Las Vegas master plan’s entrance.

Jerrod Niemann headlines this year’s Country in the Park concert and festival at the Mountain’s Edge. The free event is to be held May 12. (Mountain’s Edge)

"American Idol" winner Trent Harmon will perform in the May 12 Country in the Park concert at Mountain’s Edge. (Mountain’s Edge)

Get ready for a day of country fun with the return of Country in the Park to Mountain’s Edge to be held May 12. Jerrod Niemann headlines the free, family-friendly outdoor concert and festival, and will be joined by “American Idol” winner Trent Harmon, up-and-comer Ben Rue and local favorite Thrillbilly Deluxe. The event will be from 2 to 8 p.m. at Exploration Park, near the southwest Las Vegas master plan’s entrance.

With nearly a decadelong career, headliner Niemann will perform around 6 p.m. The Platinum-certified No.1 singer-songwriter just released his fourth album, “This Ride,” and his latest single, “I Got This,” is now on country radio. His chart-topping songs include Platinum-certified No.1 “Lover, Lover” and Platinum-certified multiweek No. 1 “Drink to That All Night.”

Harmon was the winner of the 15th season of “American Idol.” His self-titled EP, featuring his Top 30 hit “There’s a Girl,” was released in December 2016. Rue has more than 1.5 million streams on Spotify, and his debut single, “I Can’t Wait (Be My Wife),” was called the wedding song of the summer for 2014 by Billboard. Thrillbilly Deluxe will start the day’s entertainment at 2 p.m. The four-member country rock band from Las Vegas is known for rousing performances and covers of hit country songs and classic country and rock.

Country in the Park is presented by Mountain’s Edge and Las Vegas’ New Country Leader, 95.5 The Bull. Other festivities will include a beer garden, food vendors, booths and exhibits. Picnic baskets, chairs, blankets and well-behaved leashed pets are welcome. No alcohol, coolers, glass, backpacks and pop-up tents are allowed in the park, and this policy will be strictly enforced.

Before or after the event, attendees can enjoy the 80-acre park’s Old Western-themed village, Native American-themed play structures, a replica of an archaeological dig, splash pad, picnic areas, and the 2,846-foot-tall Exploration Peak with hiking and cycling trails and panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley.

Though it’s nearing closeout after beginning to sell homes in 2004, there are still opportunities to become a resident of this mature master plan with well-designed floor plans and great amenities and energy-saving features from top builders. The southwest Las Vegas community celebrates the rich history and natural beauty of the area. Developed by Focus Property Group, it consistently has ranked among the country’s best-selling master planned communities by leading independent real estate advisory firms.

Mountain’s Edge is also recognized for close proximity to the Red Rock National Conservation Area, major employment and Las Vegas Strip entertainment offerings parks, trails and open spaces; and public facilities and schools. A series of paseos wind through the community, connecting residents and their neighborhoods to recreation areas. These include the neighborhood Paiute Park, 20-acre Nathaniel Jones Park and adjacent Mountain’s Edge Regional Park and the 80-acre Exploration Park with Western Theme Village, water play area, picnic areas, amphitheater, playgrounds and the 2,846-foot-tall Exploration Peak.

Exploration Park is at 9700 S. Buffalo Drive, is just south of Blue Diamond Road. For information, call 702-898-5777 or visit www.mountainsedge.com.