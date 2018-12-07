Couple falls in love with high-rise lifestyle at One Las Vegas

Last year, Carl Wright and Hyesun Jang packed up their belongings and headed south from San Francisco to start a new life in San Diego and to further accelerate Wright’s career in tech startups. Little did they know 15 months later, they would be purchasing their dream home in the sky at the luxury high-rise community of One Las Vegas at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Carl Wright and Hyesun Jang invested in a home at One Las Vegas. (Mona Shield Payne One Las Vegas)

“My mom lives in Anthem so we have been frequent visitors to Las Vegas for years,” Wright said. “A few months ago while Hyesun was in town, she decided to see what One Las Vegas was all about since she frequently drove by the twin towers. Around the same time, we decided the time was right to purchase an investment property. Hyesun loved One Las Vegas so much, she convinced me we needed to buy and make it ours.”

Wright said the couple purchased the home with the intention of renting it out, but they became so enamored with the amenities and lifestyle, they decided to make it their vacation home instead. The couple’s dog, Arya, is a big part of their family, so they especially appreciate the pet-friendly amenities. And as a couple who maintains good health and wellness, Wright and Jang are regulars at the community’s state-of-the-art, two-story fitness center.

“It wasn’t our plan to keep the home, but what’s not to love?” Wright said. “One Las Vegas is minutes from McCarran International Airport and provides convenient access to the I-15 when we are driving to and from San Diego. We are far enough from the craziness of the Strip but only a short drive away when we want to enjoy a show or a nice dinner. And we are particularly excited about the development of the new NFL stadium, which is just another reason why we know we made a smart move by investing in a home here.”

Since Wright is a retired Marine, he was able to use a Veterans Affairs loan to purchase the couple’s two-bedroom residence at One Las Vegas. The process was smooth and seamless and took just around 30 days to close.

Thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows in their home, Wright and Jang enjoy an abundance of natural light throughout their spacious floor plan. They also appreciate spectacular mountain views from their balcony. And because they are currently still living between San Diego and Las Vegas, they highly value the community’s 24-hour courtesy patrol and the genuine help they receive from the friendly and attentive concierge team.

“Everyone who works here has been exceptional. I can’t say enough great things about the team, because when we need something done in our home, we can fully depend on the concierge and maintenance team to handle it even when we are out of town. We have lived in high-rise communities before, but none have come close to the wonderful experience we’ve had so far at One Las Vegas,” Wright said.

One Las Vegas homes range from 1,344 square feet to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans, offering spectacular views of the mountains and the Strip. Two-bedroom homes are priced from the mid $300,000s and three-bedroom homes are priced from the high $400,000s.

One Las Vegas recently received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing options as low as 3 percent down for eligible first-time homebuyers and is only the second condominium community in Las Vegas since 2008 to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (Project Eligibility Review Service) final project approval. One Las Vegas also offers buyers VA guaranteed mortgages in addition to traditional 15- and 30-year financing options.

One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway and just minutes from McCarran International Airport, and is also in close proximity to the T-Mobile Arena and the under-construction NFL Raiders Stadium. Town Square, just a few blocks north of the property, provides one-stop shopping and scores of dining and entertainment options in the neighborhood.

For more information, call 702-405-9020 or visit the One Las Vegas on-site sales center at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd.; or online at theonelv.com. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.