Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary in new Tri Pointe home

For William and Iris Roche, the North Las Vegas upscale community of Azure Park by Tri Pointe Homes is a family affair. And soon, the retired couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in their new Azure Park home alongside their three daughters, six grandchildren, two dachshunds, friends and, of course, new neighbors.

William and Iris Roche, who recently moved from California to Tri Pointe Homes' Azure Park community in North Las Vegas, live across the street from their daughter. (Tri Pointe Homes)

For William and Iris Roche, the North Las Vegas upscale community of Azure Park by Tri Pointe Homes is a family affair. And soon, the retired couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in their new Azure Park home alongside their three daughters, six grandchildren, two dachshunds, friends and, of course, new neighbors.

One of those neighbors is their oldest daughter whose family purchased their Azure Park home in November 2023 after relocating from California.

Moving down the street from their daughter wasn’t part of the plan for the Roches. “We were so impressed with her new home we couldn’t resist touring the move-in-ready home on the same street,” William Roche said. “We immediately knew this home was for us.”

The Roches were especially thrilled the home included Tri Pointe Homes Design Studio choices. An added plus was a homesite large enough to accommodate a future pool. The couple moved into the home in February.

“We’ve owned homes in San Diego, Connecticut and Las Vegas,” William Roche said. “This Tri Pointe home with its quality construction, homesite layout and open floor plan is by far our best home ever.”

With plenty of room for the entire family, the Roches are overjoyed with their two-story Azure Park Plan Two, which features 2,485 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms, 2½ to three baths and a loft.

“As soon as I saw the kitchen, I knew it was perfect for big family dinners,” said Iris Roche, who loves the seamless flow into the dining area and great room with an abundance of windows that allow natural light to fill up the home. She also appreciates the home’s generous storage space, which includes a walk-in pantry. She said she looks forward to spending time with her grandkids gathered around the large kitchen island.

William Roche said he is enjoying the spacious great room as the couple’s entertainment hub, while the adjacent outdoor covered patio, accessible through floor-to-ceiling glass doors, makes it convenient to let the dachshunds out to play in the backyard. The couple is keeping up their fitness routines by turning the oversized loft into an exercise retreat.

It’s not only the Azure Park homes that have impressed the Roches. William, Iris, and their daughter can’t say enough about the Tri Pointe Homes’ team.

“We are in awe by Tri Pointe Homes’ professionalism and enthusiasm,” Iris Roche said. The new homeowners give shoutouts specifically to Michael Carter, new home advisor; Jessica Crnkovic, senior customer care representative; Monte Fitzpatrick, construction manager; and Marco Dondero, assistant construction manager.

The couple’s decision to locate to North Las Vegas following William Roche’s retirement as second vice president of IT for a major East Coast insurance company was based primarily on the many services offered to retired military personnel. As a former member of the U.S. Navy, he said he appreciates the convenient commute from Azure Park to Nellis Air Force Base, Nellis Red Cross where he volunteers, and the Veterans Affairs medical services, nearby.

Located in the North Las Vegas’ vibrant planned community at The Villages of Tule Springs, the gated community of Azure Park features a collection of contemporary two-story homes that are tailor-made for all lifestyles — from growing families to couples and empty nesters.

With 2,203 square feet to 2,900 square feet of living space, Azure Park offers four open-concept, flexible floor plans featuring three to five bedrooms, 2½ to four baths and two-car garages. Dramatic entrance foyers, spacious primary bedroom suites with spa-like baths and walk-in closets, large great rooms, full-size dining areas, contemporary kitchens, courtyards and covered patios complete the list. Azure Park homes are priced from the $400,000s.

The community offers a resident-only park, private dog park and walking trails. All Tri Pointe Homes’ neighborhoods feature the LivingSmart concept with 30-plus features that boost energy efficiency, conserve water and improve indoor air quality.

Residents also appreciate Azure Park’s close location to multiple recreation options including state-of-the art parks with baseball fields, playgrounds, basketball courts, soccer fields and tennis courts. And, the Tule Springs location also means retail and dining options are close by.

The Roches and their dachshunds are already enjoying daily walks to Azure Park’s private dog park, nearby parks via the trail system and are looking forward to the completion of the 40-acre Tule Spring regional park.

For more information visit Azure Park by Tri Pointe Homes, visit the Azure models at 1204 Crimson Sunbird Ave., North Las Vegas, or reach out to your Tri Pointe new home advisor at 702-268-9219.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019. The company made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, was named as a Great Place to Work-Certified company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists in 2022. Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is a leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.