Coverings Installation Design Award winners announced

April 8, 2022 - 4:06 pm
 
Tbektu Design + Development, LLC won the Coverings Installation & Design Award for Residential ...
Tbektu Design + Development, LLC won the Coverings Installation & Design Award for Residential Tile Design: Bathroom for its Retreat from Reality project. (Coverings)
Coverings Source won the Coverings Installation & Design Award for a Residential Stone Design: ...
Coverings Source won the Coverings Installation & Design Award for a Residential Stone Design: Large Budget for its Onyx Oasis project.

Coverings (coverings.com), an event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has bestowed (CID) awards for 15 tile and stone projects that showcase distinction in creativity, ingenuity and technical achievement. The 2022 award recipients were honored during an awards ceremony and reception April 5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The annual CID Awards program provides an opportunity for designers, architects, builders, installers and others in the tile and stone industry to demonstrate their creative design projects and superior installation craftsmanship.

This year’s award winners were recognized and celebrated for their outstanding accomplishments in the design and installation of tile and stone for residential and commercial projects. The awarded projects showcase highly distinctive tile and stone applications, involving tile and stone execution, original usage of materials and overall design and purpose.

“Awarding the winning projects is one of the most exciting highlights at Coverings each year, and we are extremely proud of the winners as well as all of the designers and installers who entered the competition for 2022,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “All of the project submissions clearly illustrate the strong level of dedication and innovation within the tile and stone industry.”

Projects were judged by a panel of editors and industry leaders who evaluated the project submissions in terms of seven categorical designations. The categories included Commercial Tile Design, Residential Stone Design, Residential Tile Design, Commercial Stone Installation, Commercial Tile Installation, Residential Stone Installation and Residential Tile Installation.

Projects receiving special recognition were awarded within four categorical destinations, including Artistic Use of Tile, Innovative Use of Tile, Artistic Installation and International.

2022 CID Award Winners – Design and Installation

Commercial Tile Design: Hospitality

Beachcombers Restaurant &Wet Whistle Poolside Bar, LHK design

Commercial Tile Design: Multi-Family

SOLAIA Condos, Doni Douglas and Skyline Development Group

Residential Stone Design: Large Budget

Onyx Oasis, SOURCE

Residential Stone Design: Small Budget

Simply Striped, SOURCE

Residential Tile Design: Whole Project

Casa Mancusi, Mancusi Design, LLC

Residential Tile Design: Bathroom

Retreat from Reality, Tbektu Design + Development, LLC

Commercial Stone Installation

Minneapolis Public Service Building, Grazzini Brothers &Co.

Commercial Tile Installation

7900 Wisconsin Ave., David Allen Co.

Residential Stone Installation

Visually Stunning Villa, Cox Tile, Inc.

Residential Tile Installation

Copenhagen at Home, On The Level Flooring

2022 CID Award Winners – Special Recognition

Artistic Use of Tile

Natural Florida, Cherie Bosela of Luna Mosaic Arts

Innovative Use of Tile

Steppenwolf Theater, Cooperativa Ceramica, d’Imola North America

Artistic Installation

Woodland Path, Cox Tile, Inc.

International

— Utopian Rationale: Blessing, Doubles, CARMINE ABATE ARCHITETTO

— PARATY Tapas Bar, Studio Muyelena

The CID Awards are sponsored by TileLetter, TILE Magazine and Contemporary Stone &Tile Design Magazine.

The CID Awards judging panel included Chris Abbate, Novità Communications; Bart Bettiga, NTCA; Scott Carothers, CTEF; Kristin Coleman, Novità Communications; Lori Dolnick, Frank Advertising; Kelly Doyle, Frank Advertising; James McClister, PRODUCTS magazine/Custom Builder magazine; Kathy Meyer, TCNA; Jennifer Quail, HOME+ by aspire; Jennifer Richinelli, BNP Media/Stone World; Nyle Wadford, Neuse Tile; James Woelfel, Artcraft Granite, Marble and Tile Co.

To learn more about the Coverings Installation &Design (CID) Awards and see the 2022 winning projects, visit coverings.com/cid-awards. For more information about Coverings, visit coverings.com.

Coverings features exhibitors from more than 30 countries and is the stage for introducing some of the most innovative tile and stone products in the world.

Coverings attracts thousands of distributors, retailers, fabricators, contractors, specifiers, architectural and design professionals, builders, real estate developers, as well as journalists, reporters and bloggers who cover the vital tile and stone industry.

Sponsors of the show are Ceramics of Italy/Confindustria Ceramica, Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association of Spain (ASCER)/Tile of Spain, Tile Council of North America (TCNA), National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) and Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA). The show is managed by Taffy Event Strategies, LLC.

MorningStar at The Canyons will be near the intersection of Alta Drive and Hualapai Way. The 19 ...
MorningStar at The Canyons to break ground this summer
MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living have acquired a 3.67-acre property in Las Vegas. Representing the project partners’ continued geographic expansion and first joint venture in the state, MorningStar at The Canyons is planned for a groundbreaking this summer.

Scott Emerson
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: APRIL 9
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties real estate sales executive Scott Emerson has been named president of Las Vegas’ premier organization for LGBTQ+ Realtors and real estate industry professionals, the Las Vegas Chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

Summerlin is celebrating Earth Month with environmental displays throughout Downtown Summerlin, ...
Summerlin to celebrate Earth Day
For residents of the master-planned community of Summerlin, which is framed by the majestic Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, every day is Earth Day in the community.

Liberty High School, the city of Henderson and Inspirada are sponsoring this year's Munchies 4 ...
Inspirada supports Munchies 4 the Military
Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson, has partnered with Liberty High School and city of Henderson to sponsor this year’s Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation. Together, the organizations are asking for the community’s help in collecting wish list donations for the foundation’s care packages, which will be mailed to military service members and families who are deployed overseas.

The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin recently received a conservation make-over in which fescue grass ...
Summerlin removes decorative grass
As Howard Hughes continues to utilize more drought-tolerant plantings, The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin — one of the destination’s most popular gathering spots for festivals, events, fairs and concerts —recently received a makeover in which more than 58,000 square feet of fescue was replaced with Bermuda grass, a change that will save more than 1.2 million gallons of water annually.

Lake Las Vegas celebrated Mardi Gras with a golf cart parade and colorful outfits decked out wi ...
Lake Las Vegas celebrates Mardi Gras with golf cart parade
With live music, giveaway prizes and a golf cart parade, Lake Las Vegas transformed into a grand New Orleans-style celebration the weekend before Mardi Gras. Parade-goers gathered in The Village along the lake to show off their colorful outfits decked out with feathers, beads and, of course, Crescent City-inspired bling.

Kings Canyon by Tri Pointe Homes in the district of Redpoint at Summerlin is one of dozens of f ...
Summerlin homes embrace outdoor living
In the master-planned community of Summerlin, homebuilders embrace the great value that residents place on the community’s active outdoor lifestyle, incorporating at least 15 percent of outdoor living space into the design of their homes.

Andy Swanton
Mortgage tips for homeowners and buyers
By Andy Swanton Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Recently, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point. With up to six more rate increases earmarked through the end of the year, homeowners with an adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) will likely begin scrambling to convert to fixed-rate loans, while new homebuyers will jump on purchasing a home sooner rather than later to lock-in lower loan rates. Here are a few things homeowners should know about fixed-rates v. ARM.

Two of the valley’s most popular fitness events are returning April 23 to Summerlin, after a ...
Summerlin to host bike ride, half-marathon April 23
Two of the valley’s most popular fitness events — Tour de Summerlin and the Summerlin Half Marathon — return April 23 to Summerlin after a two-year hiatus.

Henderson's Cadence master plan continues to grow. It recently added more neighborhoods, a scho ...
Cadence in Henderson adds neighborhoods, retail, school
Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, kicked off 2022 ranking in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting and RCLCO. Beyond national recognitions and strong sales, the Cadence community continues to blossom in 2022.