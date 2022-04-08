Coverings Installation Design Award winners announced

Coverings ( coverings.com ), an event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has bestowed Coverings Installation Design (CID) awards for 15 tile and stone projects that showcase distinction in creativity, ingenuity and technical achievement.

Coverings (coverings.com), an event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has bestowed (CID) awards for 15 tile and stone projects that showcase distinction in creativity, ingenuity and technical achievement. The 2022 award recipients were honored during an awards ceremony and reception April 5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The annual CID Awards program provides an opportunity for designers, architects, builders, installers and others in the tile and stone industry to demonstrate their creative design projects and superior installation craftsmanship.

This year’s award winners were recognized and celebrated for their outstanding accomplishments in the design and installation of tile and stone for residential and commercial projects. The awarded projects showcase highly distinctive tile and stone applications, involving tile and stone execution, original usage of materials and overall design and purpose.

“Awarding the winning projects is one of the most exciting highlights at Coverings each year, and we are extremely proud of the winners as well as all of the designers and installers who entered the competition for 2022,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “All of the project submissions clearly illustrate the strong level of dedication and innovation within the tile and stone industry.”

Projects were judged by a panel of editors and industry leaders who evaluated the project submissions in terms of seven categorical designations. The categories included Commercial Tile Design, Residential Stone Design, Residential Tile Design, Commercial Stone Installation, Commercial Tile Installation, Residential Stone Installation and Residential Tile Installation.

Projects receiving special recognition were awarded within four categorical destinations, including Artistic Use of Tile, Innovative Use of Tile, Artistic Installation and International.

2022 CID Award Winners – Design and Installation

■ Commercial Tile Design: Hospitality

Beachcombers Restaurant &Wet Whistle Poolside Bar, LHK design

■ Commercial Tile Design: Multi-Family

SOLAIA Condos, Doni Douglas and Skyline Development Group

■ Residential Stone Design: Large Budget

Onyx Oasis, SOURCE

■ Residential Stone Design: Small Budget

Simply Striped, SOURCE

■ Residential Tile Design: Whole Project

Casa Mancusi, Mancusi Design, LLC

■ Residential Tile Design: Bathroom

Retreat from Reality, Tbektu Design + Development, LLC

■ Commercial Stone Installation

Minneapolis Public Service Building, Grazzini Brothers &Co.

■ Commercial Tile Installation

7900 Wisconsin Ave., David Allen Co.

■ Residential Stone Installation

Visually Stunning Villa, Cox Tile, Inc.

■ Residential Tile Installation

Copenhagen at Home, On The Level Flooring

2022 CID Award Winners – Special Recognition

■ Artistic Use of Tile

Natural Florida, Cherie Bosela of Luna Mosaic Arts

■ Innovative Use of Tile

Steppenwolf Theater, Cooperativa Ceramica, d’Imola North America

■ Artistic Installation

Woodland Path, Cox Tile, Inc.

■ International

— Utopian Rationale: Blessing, Doubles, CARMINE ABATE ARCHITETTO

— PARATY Tapas Bar, Studio Muyelena

The CID Awards are sponsored by TileLetter, TILE Magazine and Contemporary Stone &Tile Design Magazine.

The CID Awards judging panel included Chris Abbate, Novità Communications; Bart Bettiga, NTCA; Scott Carothers, CTEF; Kristin Coleman, Novità Communications; Lori Dolnick, Frank Advertising; Kelly Doyle, Frank Advertising; James McClister, PRODUCTS magazine/Custom Builder magazine; Kathy Meyer, TCNA; Jennifer Quail, HOME+ by aspire; Jennifer Richinelli, BNP Media/Stone World; Nyle Wadford, Neuse Tile; James Woelfel, Artcraft Granite, Marble and Tile Co.

To learn more about the Coverings Installation &Design (CID) Awards and see the 2022 winning projects, visit coverings.com/cid-awards. For more information about Coverings, visit coverings.com.

Coverings features exhibitors from more than 30 countries and is the stage for introducing some of the most innovative tile and stone products in the world.

Coverings attracts thousands of distributors, retailers, fabricators, contractors, specifiers, architectural and design professionals, builders, real estate developers, as well as journalists, reporters and bloggers who cover the vital tile and stone industry.

Sponsors of the show are Ceramics of Italy/Confindustria Ceramica, Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association of Spain (ASCER)/Tile of Spain, Tile Council of North America (TCNA), National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) and Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA). The show is managed by Taffy Event Strategies, LLC.