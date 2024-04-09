68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Crested Canyon in Summerlin nears sell-out

Taylor Morrison Summerlin's Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison has only a few homes remaining. L ...
Taylor Morrison Summerlin's Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison has only a few homes remaining. Located in the Kestrel district of Summerlin West, just west of the 215 and Lake Mead Drive.
Taylor Morrison Crested Canyon homes span 2,242 square feet, and are priced from the mid-$700,000s.
Taylor Morrison Crested Canyon homes span 2,242 square feet, and are priced from the mid-$700,000s.
More Stories
Trilogy Sunstone The age-qualified community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the La ...
Trilogy Sunstone to debut new home models
Huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency
Historical Scotch 80s estate lists for $2.4M
Summerlin A new urban land trail design is being incorporated into select areas of Summerlin t ...
Summerlin introduces new urban trail design
Summerlin The 22nd annual Tour de Summerlin returns to Summerlin April 20, kicking off at Down ...
Tour de Summerlin returns April 20
Provided Content
April 9, 2024 - 11:11 am
 

Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison, a single-family home neighborhood, is nearing sellout with only a few homes remaining.

Crested Canyon is in the Kestrel district of Summerlin West, just west of the 215 and Lake Mead Boulevard and south of the village of Reverence.

Available Crested Canyon homes span 2,242 square feet and are priced from the mid-$700,000s.

According to Jenni Pevoto, senior director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, Taylor Morrison is one of nine national homebuilders that has built and delivered beautifully designed homes in Summerlin for decades, evolving their home designs to meet the changing needs of today’s modern families.

“Crested Canyon reflects the demand for homes with open floor plans, flex spaces and smaller footprints that mean less maintenance for homeowners and a heightened sense of experiential living,” Pevoto said. “Add to that a Summerlin address that includes the community’s abundant amenities, proximity to parks, trails, schools, and of course, Downtown Summerlin, and it’s easy to see why neighborhoods like Crested Canyon are so popular.”

Remaining homes feature the Cedar Plus three-story floor plan with four bedrooms, 2½ baths, and two-car garage.

The district of Kestrel is situated on an expanse of elevated land west of the 215 Beltway, offering vistas from select vantage points throughout the area.

The district is designed to offer walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks. Six parks and paseos are under planning and development in the area and scheduled for completion this year through 2025. The area’s nearness to the 215 Beltway makes it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere in the valley.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Trilogy Sunstone The age-qualified community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the La ...
Trilogy Sunstone to debut new home models
Provided Content

The community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley just introduced three new model homes from the limited-series Modern Collection.

Summerlin A new urban land trail design is being incorporated into select areas of Summerlin t ...
Summerlin introduces new urban trail design
Provided Content

Today, Summerlin land planners will incorporate another novel approach to transportation via an urban trail design to expand access for cyclists and pedestrians connecting them to a future planned urban center in Summerlin West.

Summerlin The 22nd annual Tour de Summerlin returns to Summerlin April 20, kicking off at Down ...
Tour de Summerlin returns April 20
Provided Content

Tour de Summerlin, Southern Nevada’s longest running cycling event, returns to the community April 20. Presented by Howard Hughes, developer of Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

First look at Cello Tower in Symphony Park
Provided Content

Origin at Symphony Park, the new mixed-use development by Red Ridge Development, has unveiled a first look inside Cello Tower.

Lennar has opened Hampton, a town home community in Cadence. Hampton features three floor plans ...
Lennar showcases Hampton in Cadence
Provided Content

Hampton, Lennar’s newest neighborhood at Cadence, has officially started selling. Hampton features three floor plans, including the Rhett, Ramsey and Reid — town homes with versatile spaces.

Summerlin offers dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready ...
Summerlin offers ready-to-move-in homes
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 100 unique floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready or will be completed within a few months.

The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerli ...
Pulte opens Monument at Reverence in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood in the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway with multiple neighborhoods developed exclusively by Pulte Homes, Monument offers three unique two-story town home floor plans that range from 1,654 square feet to 1,869 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

William and Iris Roche, who recently moved from California to Tri Pointe Homes' Azure Park comm ...
Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary in new Tri Pointe home
Provided Content

For William and Iris Roche, the North Las Vegas upscale community of Azure Park by Tri Pointe Homes is a family affair. And soon, the retired couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in their new Azure Park home alongside their three daughters, six grandchildren, two dachshunds, friends and, of course, new neighbors.

Southern Highlands mansion lists for nearly $5M
Provided Content

Nestled within Southern Highlands Country Club, a Tuscan-style estate has hit the Las Vegas market for $4,499,900. John Sullivan, Realtor and team lead of The John Sullivan Group with huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, located at 18 Castle Oaks Court in the Estates, a prestigious community with a private country club.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Summerlin offers ready-to-move-in homes
recommend 2
Summerlin introduces new urban trail design
recommend 3
Tour de Summerlin returns April 20
recommend 4
Trilogy Sunstone to debut new home models
recommend 5
Lennar showcases Hampton in Cadence
recommend 6
First look at Cello Tower in Symphony Park