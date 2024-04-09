Crested Canyon in Summerlin nears sell-out

Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison, a single-family home neighborhood, is nearing sell-out with only a few homes remaining. Located in the Kestrel district of Summerlin West, just west of the 215 and Lake Mead Drive and south of the village of Reverence, available Crested Canyon homes span 2,242 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s.

According to Jenni Pevoto, senior director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, Taylor Morrison is one of nine national homebuilders that has built and delivered beautifully designed homes in Summerlin for decades, evolving their home designs to meet the changing needs of today’s modern families.

“Crested Canyon reflects the demand for homes with open floor plans, flex spaces and smaller footprints that mean less maintenance for homeowners and a heightened sense of experiential living,” Pevoto said. “Add to that a Summerlin address that includes the community’s abundant amenities, proximity to parks, trails, schools, and of course, Downtown Summerlin, and it’s easy to see why neighborhoods like Crested Canyon are so popular.”

Remaining homes feature the Cedar Plus three-story floor plan with four bedrooms, 2½ baths, and two-car garage.

The district of Kestrel is situated on an expanse of elevated land west of the 215 Beltway, offering vistas from select vantage points throughout the area.

The district is designed to offer walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks. Six parks and paseos are under planning and development in the area and scheduled for completion this year through 2025. The area’s nearness to the 215 Beltway makes it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere in the valley.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.