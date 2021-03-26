59°F
Custom Home Life sells out Unicorn Hills development

March 26, 2021 - 12:06 pm
 
Custom Home Life Owner Michael Hutchings
Custom Home Life, a Nevada-based designer, builder and brokerage firm, announced that it has sold out all homesites inside the mega-luxury development of Unicorn Hills in Henderson at an estimated value of $9.45 million.

The elevated residential community containing 15 Strip-view, hillside lots was closed in record time — roughly 120 days from official release, plus one earlier pre-sale.

“It really is one of the more exciting land parcels I have represented in my 20-year career,” said Custom Home Life owner Michael Hutchings, who oversaw the sales and marketing efforts and was the broker of record for all 15 sales. “Unicorn Hills overlooks the Las Vegas Strip to the north, while some of the interior views overlook MacDonald Highlands and Dragon Ridge Golf Course.”

Hutchings represented the original developer family that owned the project on other deals and had just brought the homesites to market in October. Initially, the project was forecast for completion over a 24-month period.

“The Las Vegas luxury market is ever expanding,” Hutchings said, “and unique finished custom lots like those of Unicorn Hills move quickly because their value and location provide win-win situations for buyers and brokers, alike.”

Custom Home Life has listing contracts on another Strip-view community called Altissima and is looking for more projects to list, acquire and build throughout the valley. It is working with buyers from around the world seeking new custom homes and high-tech family compounds in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Custom Home Life can be reached at 702-418-2523 or at customhomelife.com. The office is at 7235 Bermuda Road, Suite B.

Custom Home Life by Meridias Realty Group provides custom home construction, renovations and remodels and is a real estate brokerage firm. The company has provided the services for over 20 years in Nevada, Florida and Georgia.

Nevada General Contractor License No. 73613. Nevada Real Estate Broker No. 43027.

