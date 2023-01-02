Custom mansion in Seven Hills lists for $3.75M

An estate bringing a touch of the Amalfi Coast to the desert has hit the market for $3.75 million.

BHHS

BHHS

BHHS This mansion at 2608 Ragusa Court in the guard gated Seven Hill’s enclave of Terracina has hit the market for $3.75 million.

BHHS The home's Italian-inspired design includes mosaic tiling, handcrafted wrought iron, and marble and stone columns.

An estate bringing a touch of the Amalfi Coast to the desert has hit the market for $3.75 million. Erin Ackerman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties has been selected to represent the home, located at 2608 Ragusa Court in the highly sought-after guard gated Seven Hill’s enclave of Terracina.

“The home showcases a touch of Tuscan accents and finishes throughout, subtly delivering an intimate sense of the Italian coast,” Ackerman said. “From its polished columns and marble floor to its various antique sculptures and custom wall paintings, it redefines custom desert living as most of its features were exclusively designed just for this home.”

Its Italian-inspired design includes arcades of arched windows and walkways, mosaic tiling, handcrafted wrought iron, both coffered and tray ceilings overhanging every room, ornately carved built-in book casings, marble and stone columns, antique sculptures throughout and a 15-foot hand painted mural as the home’s centerpiece.

“In addition to its one-of-a-kind finishes, the estate is truly the epitome of luxury and exclusivity,” Ackerman said. “Its pristine location in one of the city’s most secluded and desirable custom-home communities offers unparalleled sunset views, and as the owners would say, the sky puts on show for them daily.”

Perched atop the private enclave of custom homes, the Tuscan mansion offers the ultimate balance between rural and urban living with unobstructed views of Red Rock Canyon and the surrounding mountains, the Las Vegas Strip’s sparkling skyline and the prestigious Rio Secco golf course throughout both levels of the home.

Sprawling across more than 20,000 square feet of estate grounds, it features six bedrooms, seven baths, two oversized garages, a secluded safe room, three private terraces, five custom-built fireplaces, an elevator and resort-style backyard with 130 feet of golf course frontage.

The elegant getaway offers dual entry through its wraparound driveway lined with meticulously landscaped greenery and an extended covered front patio. Inviting guests inside are two custom wrought iron doors that illuminate the foyer with an abundance of natural light through four glass panels.

Upon entering the grand foyer, guests can enjoy immediate views of the sparkling infinity pool, golf course and Red Rock Canyon. Beyond the foyer is the home’s formal living area, showcasing 20-foot-high vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows framed with vintage velvet drapery and towering columns that encase the custom mural wall and the built-in fireplace. To one side of the formal living area is a private den and to the other side is the formal dining area and wet bar, flaunting a mirrored display case and wraparound seating.

Just steps from the wet bar are an enclosed casual dining space and living area. Lined from wall to wall with expansive glass windows and doors offering direct access to the backyard, the living room features a fireplace flanked by marble slabs and built-in hand carved wood bookcases.

The gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, polished hardwood cabinetry, black granite countertops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a cooktop island, dual ovens, two sinks, a warming drawer and an elongated island with seating for more than eight guests. Designed for entertaining, the L-shaped island also opens to the living room and overlooks the backyard’s sparkling pool.

Four of the home’s six en suite bedrooms are on the main level with each including polished hardwood flooring, tray ceilings and private spa-like baths with walk-in showers. Accessible by either the spiral staircase or elevator, the spacious primary suite flaunts built-in shelving, a fireplace and lounge area, a secluded balcony, a retreat-like bath with dual water closets and vanities, marble walls, a fireplace above the in-ground bathtub, an oversized shower and walk-in closet space.

Enjoying the same view as the primary suite terrace, the backyard oasis features a centerpiece infinity pool and spa, a fully equipped built-in barbecue area, multiple covered patios, an open seating area and 130 feet of golf course frontage with view fencing, also offering rural and urban views.

Conveniently located minutes from the Henderson Executive Airport, the home also surrounds one of Southern Nevada’s top-rated golf courses, Rio Secco Golf Club. The luxury community’s 18-hole course has been nationally recognized every year since 2016 and offers exclusive access to the Butch Harmon School of Golf.

For more information about 2608 Ragusa Court or to request a tour, visit bhhsnv.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 34 offices and 3,200 real estate sales executives. In 2021, the firm completed a record-breaking $9.3 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. For more information, visit www.bhhsnv.com.