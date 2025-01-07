Deer Valley ski resort offers luxury condos

Cormont at Deer Valley East Village, a luxury mountainside condominium community developed by REEF, has launched the sale of Tower One, offering 48 exclusive residences.

The ski resort condo community will offer residences ranging from one-bedroom condos to spacious four and five-bedroom penthouses. (REEF)

This artist's rendering shows what the Tower One at Cormont at Deer Valley East Village, a Utah luxury mountainside condominium community, will look like when completed. (REEF)

Cormont at Deer Valley East Village, a Utah luxury mountainside condominium community developed by REEF, has launched the sale of Tower One, offering 48 exclusive residences. Now available to the public for reservation, Cormont combines premier ski-in, ski-out access with an array of world-class amenities and a commitment to sustainability.

“Cormont is a once in a generation type of development,” said Jared Lucero, CEO of REEF. “It is the type of development that changes a place for decades to come.”

Anticipated to welcome residents in summer 2027, Cormont comprises five modern residential towers with an estimated 350 fully furnished units that will surround the grand plaza and provide premier access to all the activities, events, dining and shopping.

With expansive views of the plaza below, Deer Valley ski runs above and a panorama of lake and mountain ranges, these residences range from one-bedroom condos to spacious four and five-bedroom penthouses. Priced between $1.7 and $9.75 million, owners will have the option to offer nightly rentals.

“Whether you are creating new family traditions, looking for an escape from the city or searching for your ideal vacation spot, we are building a place where you feel you belong from the moment you arrive,” said Lucero. “It’s about offering each resident a place to relax, recharge and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Designed by architectural firms Gomez Vazquez International and FFKR Architects, Cormont is planned to be a haven of relaxation amidst the village with mountains to the west and waters of Jordanelle Reservoir to the east. Each tower is designed with direct elevator access to temperature-controlled underground parking and lobbies opening to a range of curated dining venues and world-class shopping.

Tower One, with closest proximity to the ski beach, has already begun excavation. It will be home to the property’s porte cochère and reception lobby with an adjoining cafe and dining area. Its plaza level will host multiple lounges, fully appointed outdoor terraces, a modern fitness center with a hot tub, sauna, cold plunge and private showers.

Throughout all five towers, residents will find state-of-the-art guest lobbies, lounge areas, fitness facilities and a pool with sundecks facing the Jordanelle Reservoir. Cormont owners and guests will have their own ski valet services located at the Deer Valley East Village ski beach, serviced by two ski-lifts and a high-capacity gondola to the slopes. Residents can enjoy the convenience of overnight equipment storage, easy-access day lockers and complimentary light refreshments.

With active ground floors and layered resort experiences, residents will be offered specially curated experiences and events through its concierge services and Cormont app.

Cormont’s design comprises key sustainability features including energy-efficient building materials, water-conserving landscaping and dark sky-compliant lighting. Enhanced insulation and reduced air infiltration improve energy efficiency across seasonal changes, while water-saving irrigation systems and drought-tolerant plants help protect local water resources. Dark sky-compliant lighting minimizes light pollution, preserving the natural environment.

At the center of Deer Valley East Village, Cormont is planned to serve as the base camp for adventure and unparalleled mountain living. Residents will have exclusive access to the expanded 3,700 acres of ski terrain and 238 ski runs.

“Cormont is in the center of Deer Valley’s East Village, embodying our vision of being the ‘middle of everywhere,’” said Lucero. “We’re building more than just homes here. It’s a lifestyle that brings together luxury living with the incredible beauty of the Wasatch mountains.”

Deer Valley East Village, a new luxury pedestrian-focused destination resort, is set to debut as part of Deer Valley’s Expanded Excellence. The new mountainside community is designed to blend skier services with a variety of dining, shopping and après-ski options, creating a destination that caters to residents and visitors alike. In addition to winter sports, the village is designed to provide easy access to outdoor recreation throughout the year with hiking, biking, and water activities, making it a hub for all-season mountain lifestyle activities.

For more information on Cormont’s residences and sales opportunities, visit cormontatdeervalley.com.