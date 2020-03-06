80°F
Del Webb opens age-qualified community in North Las Vegas

March 6, 2020 - 3:39 pm
 

The nation’s leader of age-qualified communities for those 55 and older, Del Webb brings its popular active-adult lifestyle to the North Las Vegas.

Located on the northwest corner of Centennial Parkway and Losee Road in North Las Vegas, Del Webb at North Ranch will open March 7 with eight new model homes available to tour from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Interested buyers can select from nine flexible, all single-story floor plans ranging from 1,285 square feet to 2,010-plus square feet and featuring modern, open design.

Homes at Del Webb at North Ranch offer from two to three bedrooms, two- to 2½ baths and each with two-car garages, priced from the low $300,000s. All homes come standard with covered patios, with some homes offering optional golf cart garages.

According to Danny Welsh, vice president of sales, Las Vegas Division, PulteGroup, Del Webb at North Ranch is the second new Del Webb community to open in Southern Nevada since the beginning of 2020.

“Del Webb Lake Las Vegas opened to great fanfare in January as the first new Del Webb community in Southern Nevada in more than a decade,” Welsh said. “Today, we are excited to bring the popular Del Webb brand to North Las Vegas, providing active adults with access to our signature lifestyle that allows them to live their best lives as they enter and enjoy their retirement years. The ‘Golden Years’ have a whole new meaning today, and thanks to Del Webb’s understanding of the evolution of that concept, active adults are reaping the benefit of a more healthy, active and social lifestyle that includes new opportunities to stay fit in both mind and body.”

At the center of this gated community, Del Webb at North Ranch features an all-inclusive recreation center with a pool, lap pool, world-class fitness center, dog park and boccie ball and pickleball courts. Nearby, is the award-winning Aliante Golf Course. Every amenity is planned to help create the award-winning lifestyle for which Del Webb is known. Once complete, the community will feature approximately 390 homes.

Del Webb at North Ranch is located with direct access to I-215 Beltway, making it easy to get just about anywhere in the valley, including the Las Vegas Strip, downtown Las Vegas, Downtown Summerlin and major recreation areas, such as Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Lake Mead. For more information, visit delwebb.com/northranch or call 702-935-1182.

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup Inc. Del Webb is the pioneer in active-adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring baby boomers. Del Webb builds consumer-inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55-plus, who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit delwebb.com.

