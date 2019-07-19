Del Webb to build Sun City in Lake Las Vegas

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities for those ages 55 and older, has announced plans for Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. The highly anticipated Las Vegas community marks the builder’s first new community in the market in more than 10 years. Del Webb Lake Las Vegas is set to break ground November.

This artist's rendering shows what homes will look like in Del Webb's new Sun City community in Lake Las Vegas. (PulteGroup)

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities for those ages 55 and older, has announced plans for Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. The highly anticipated Las Vegas community marks the builder’s first new community in the market in more than 10 years. Del Webb Lake Las Vegas is set to break ground November.

“Las Vegas is recognized among the top real estate markets in the country and is highly sought after by active-adult homebuyers for its low cost of living, moderate year-round climate and access to world-class amenities,” said Ryan Breen, president at PulteGroup’s Las Vegas division. “We are excited to bring the renowned Del Webb lifestyle to the area.”

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will be made up of 461 single-family homes, featuring nine one-story floor plans, ranging from 1,500 square feet to 2,800 square feet.

The gated community will sit on 125 acres and host a model home park highlighting eight consumer-inspired home designs, featuring a transitional Mediterranean architecture style. The award-winning floor plans offer the latest features and technology important to the 55-plus buyer, with a focus on livability and comfort.

“With a focus on wellness, fitness, fun and adventure, Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will offer residents a vibrant and active lifestyle with resort-style amenities right in their backyard that allow them to live life to the fullest,” Breen said.

Residents will enjoy active lifestyle activities and amenities with access to an exclusive 10,000-square-foot clubhouse that offers waterfront views. Resort-style amenities will include a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pools, pickleball and bocce ball courts.

Nestled adjacent the 320-acre Lake Las Vegas, Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas joins a growing line-up of new neighborhoods as part of the Lake Las Vegas master-planned community. This intimate and peaceful desert lake setting provides abundant recreation, including a retail village, two resort hotels, the Lake Las Vegas Sport Club, and access to the owners’ marina and water sport equipment.

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will hold a grand opening in January 2020. For more information, call 800-649-8029, or visit delwebb.com/LakeLasVegas.

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup Inc. Del Webb is the pioneer in active-adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers.

Del Webb builds consumer-inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55-plus who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit delwebb.com.