Del Webb to build Sun City in Lake Las Vegas

July 19, 2019 - 2:48 pm
 

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities for those ages 55 and older, has announced plans for Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. The highly anticipated Las Vegas community marks the builder’s first new community in the market in more than 10 years. Del Webb Lake Las Vegas is set to break ground November.

“Las Vegas is recognized among the top real estate markets in the country and is highly sought after by active-adult homebuyers for its low cost of living, moderate year-round climate and access to world-class amenities,” said Ryan Breen, president at PulteGroup’s Las Vegas division. “We are excited to bring the renowned Del Webb lifestyle to the area.”

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will be made up of 461 single-family homes, featuring nine one-story floor plans, ranging from 1,500 square feet to 2,800 square feet.

The gated community will sit on 125 acres and host a model home park highlighting eight consumer-inspired home designs, featuring a transitional Mediterranean architecture style. The award-winning floor plans offer the latest features and technology important to the 55-plus buyer, with a focus on livability and comfort.

“With a focus on wellness, fitness, fun and adventure, Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will offer residents a vibrant and active lifestyle with resort-style amenities right in their backyard that allow them to live life to the fullest,” Breen said.

Residents will enjoy active lifestyle activities and amenities with access to an exclusive 10,000-square-foot clubhouse that offers waterfront views. Resort-style amenities will include a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pools, pickleball and bocce ball courts.

Nestled adjacent the 320-acre Lake Las Vegas, Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas joins a growing line-up of new neighborhoods as part of the Lake Las Vegas master-planned community. This intimate and peaceful desert lake setting provides abundant recreation, including a retail village, two resort hotels, the Lake Las Vegas Sport Club, and access to the owners’ marina and water sport equipment.

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will hold a grand opening in January 2020. For more information, call 800-649-8029, or visit delwebb.com/LakeLasVegas.

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup Inc. Del Webb is the pioneer in active-adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers.

Del Webb builds consumer-inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55-plus who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit delwebb.com.

Sponsored Content

When local entrepreneur and owner of Anytime Plumbing Inc. Keith Jester set out to find his dream home, he knew he needed to partner with a design/build firm that could meet unique needs that aligned with his passions in life.

Sponsored Content

Summerlin marked the first half of 2019 with strong new home sales, earning the No. 4 spot nationally on a list of country’s best-selling master-planned communities, according to a report recently released by national real estate consultant RCLCO.

Sponsored Content

With construction now complete on The Degree, a 226-unit, on-campus student housing community at UNLV, students have started to move into their new homes in advance of the fall 2019 semester.

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

It’s time for your board to have a “sit down talk” with either your legal counsel or a representative from the Nevada Real Estate Division to discuss your roles as directors and officers to include, your fiduciary obligations, confidentiality and the election process of officers.

Janet Carpenter, 2019 GLVAR president
Home prices increase slightly after three-month holding pattern
Sponsored Content

Local home prices broke out of a three-month holding pattern to post a slight increase during June, according to a report released this week by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

Sponsored Content

More than 40,000 Southern Nevadans attended the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4 in Summerlin. The valley’s largest Independence Day parade celebrated its silver anniversary this year with appearances from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak, U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and members of the Las Vegas City Council.

Sponsored Content

Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin with models opening Saturday. This new gated neighborhood offers ranch-style luxury homes with designer details; abundant included features; and a wealth of personalization options, including professional kitchens and guest suites.

