Del Webb to build two Las Vegas communities

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities for those 55 and older, announced its return to the Las Vegas metro area with the Feb. 8 grand opening of Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas, followed by the grand opening of Del Webb at North Ranch opening on March 7. These communities mark the builder’s first new Del Webb communities in the Las Vegas metro market in more than 10 years.

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas, followed will hold a grand opening Feb. 8. (Del Webb)

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will be the first new Las Vegas Valley age-qualified community in more than a decade. (Del Webb)

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities for those 55 and older, announced its return to the Las Vegas metro area with the Feb. 8 grand opening of Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas, followed by the grand opening of Del Webb at North Ranch opening on March 7. These communities mark the builder’s first new Del Webb communities in the Las Vegas metro market in more than 10 years.

Las Vegas remains one of the top destination markets in the country for active-adult buyers. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the state’s retirement-age population grew by more than 45 percent between 2010 and 2018 to over 149,000 people.

“Given the ongoing growth in market demand, we are thrilled to bring the renowned Del Webb lifestyle back to the greater Las Vegas area,” said Ryan Breen, president of PulteGroup’s Las Vegas division. “In combination with Sun City Mesquite, our Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas and North Ranch communities offer active-adult buyers an unmatched selection of locations, floor plans and recreation.”

In addition to its new community openings, Del Webb also announces three new innovative home designs to the model lineup at its Mesquite community. Sun City Mesquite will unveil its new Cottage Series models on Feb. 15.

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas

Tucked away in Henderson, only a 30-minute drive to McCarran International Airport and world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas opens Feb. 8. Made up of approximately 460 homes at build-out, the gated community will feature nine award-winning single-story floor plans ranging from 1,579 square feet to 2,736-plus square feet with two to four bedrooms, two to 3½ baths and two- to three-car garages.

With a focus on comfort and livability, each home features covered patios to seamlessly incorporate outdoor space into the open floor plans. Oversized garages and golf-cart storage areas are available on select models, and dual master suites are also an option.

Residents at this peaceful desert lake setting will enjoy resort-style amenities at the clubhouse at Del Webb Lake Las Vegas, featuring indoor and outdoor recreation, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, lap and resort pools with spa, pickleball and boccie ball courts and a community event lawn with an outdoor fire pit. Pricing starts from the low $400,000s. For more information, visit delwebb.com/lakelasvegas or call 702-718-8593. Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas is at East Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway.

Del Webb at North Ranch

Located on the northwest corner of Centennial Parkway and Losee Road in North Las Vegas, Del Webb at North Ranch will open March 7 with eight new model homes. Interested buyers can select from nine flexible, single-story floor plans ranging from 1,285 square feet to 2,010-plus square feet with two to three bedrooms, two to 2½ baths and two-car garages.

Once inside the gated community, residents and guests can indulge in their favorite activities at the all-inclusive recreation center featuring a relaxing pool, lap pool, active fitness center, outdoor activities such as boccie ball and pickleball, and the nearby award-winning Aliante Golf Course. Once complete, the community will feature approximately 390 homes. Del Webb at North Ranch is conveniently located with direct access to I-215, connecting residents to the Las Vegas Strip and the rest of downtown. Pricing is expected to start in the low to mid $300,000s. For more information, visit delwebb.com/northranch or call 702-935-1182.

Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb

Sun City Mesquite is introducing three home designs with the unveiling of new Cottage Series models (Pine Spring, Canyon and Overlook) on Feb. 15. The single-story floor plans range from 1,285 square to 1,420 square feet with two bedrooms, two baths and two-car garages, and include key features that embody the latest in active-adult living, such as greater openness for entertaining, incorporating outdoor living spaces as an extension of the home, more storage, an emphasis on form and function in the design, and energy-efficient upgrades.

Sun City Mesquite sits below a gorgeous mesa, nestled around the award-winning Conestoga Golf Club, and includes the world-class Pioneer Recreation Center, featuring indoor/outdoor pools, game and craft rooms, indoor walking track and fitness center.

Clubs, activities and events keep residents connected to the town and surrounding area. The new Overlook, Canyon and Pine Spring models join 10 other award-winning floor plans ranging from 1,241 square feet to 2,541-plus square feet and starting in the low $200,000s. For more information, visit suncitymesquite.com or call 702-718-8326. Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb is at 1300 Flat Top Mesa Drive in Mesquite.

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup Inc. The company is a pioneer in age-qualified communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer-inspired homes and communities for active-adults ages 55 and older, who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.