Delano by Lennar in Summerlin offers 3-D virtual reality tours

Delano by Lennar Homes shares its entry with another neighborhood in The Paseos village at Summerlin to create a grander sense of arrival in a parklike setting. (Summerlin)

Lennar Homes is offering 3-D virtual reality tours of Delano, one of its two neighborhoods in Summerlin. This state-of-the-art technology makes it possible for prospective homebuyers to “experience” the home without having to personally visit.

According to Ashley Max, marketing manager for Lennar Las Vegas, the virtual reality tour has been a great boon to sales at Delano, a gated neighborhood within The Paseos village.

“While our 3-D videos can be viewed by anyone on our website and on Summerlin.com, we happily mail a special virtual reality headset to serious homebuyers, including those who live in the valley, along with those who live out of state,” Max said.

“With the special headset, prospective buyers literally can experience the home in true virtual reality and three dimensions from the convenience of their home or office. It’s an exciting technology that has escalated the sales cycle. In fact, Delano is now more than half sold.”

Lennar is among the first homebuilders in Southern Nevada to use this technology that can be accessed from a desktop computer, iPad or smart phone, Max explained.

“Virtual reality fully emerges viewers into our homes to allow them to get a true and accurate sense of the home’s space,” she said. “This technology is also useful for homebuyers to monitor the construction of their home from afar after they have purchased. We are continually finding new and exciting uses for this technology with our buyers.”

Delano features five two-story floor plans that range from 3,312 to 3,881 square feet and come standard with Lennar’s Everything’s Included package. One floor plan features Lennar’s “home within a home” Next Gen private suite. This signature Lennar feature is the perfect additional living space for buyers who share a home with extended family, or who frequently enjoy visits from family and friends. Delano is priced from the high $500,000s.

All five floor plans offered at the gated Delano neighborhood include three to five bedrooms, 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 bathrooms, large loggias and three-bay garages. The Everything’s Included package means all homes have upgrade-quality features, including granite countertops, a gourmet kitchen with appliances and fireplaces.

Delano also includes standard remote home automation features. Powered by Nexia Home Intelligence, Lennar’s home automation features include door locks, an indoor camera and home energy and lighting management that can be controlled remotely using a computer, smartphone or iPad.

Delano by Lennar Homes shares its entry with a second neighborhood. This unique architectural design feature creates a grander sense of arrival for neighborhood residents and visitors. The parklike entry boasts significantly enhanced landscaping that does double duty as open space, perfect for play and socializing with neighbors.

The Paseos village includes amenities like the developing 14-acre Fox Hill Park designed with a climbing adventure theme, as well as Rosemary and Billy Vassiliadis Elementary School, a new public elementary school adjacent to the park that will open in August for the 2017-18 school year.

The village currently boasts 12-acre Paseos Park with a children’s play area, splash pad, basketball courts and picnic ramadas, and it is within close proximity to the new Vistas Community Center and pool.

A neighborhood shopping center with a grocery store, gas station and multiple eateries is near The Paseos. The village also is just minutes from the 215 Beltway, offering access to McCarran International Airport, the Strip and Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock Resort and the future home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility.