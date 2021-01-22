Discover 55-plus resort-style Vegas living

64°F
January 22, 2021 - 1:22 pm
 
Trilogy by Shea Homes has two 55-plus communities in the Las Vegas area. Trilogy Sunstone is within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas. Trilogy in Summerlin is set in the heart of the popular 22,500-acre master plan of Summerlin. (Trilogy by Shea Homes)

Trilogy by Shea Homes has two 55-plus communities in the Las Vegas area and invites interested buyers to explore their options to discover the best one for them. Trilogy is synonymous with resort-style living in close-knit communities where wellness, adventure and building lasting friendships are part of everyday life. Homeowners enjoy frequent opportunities to connect and make the most of every day.

Trilogy Sunstone

Trilogy Sunstone, the newest Trilogy community with pre-sales planned to start in spring 2021, is located within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas. Trilogy’s 55-plus resort-style community is planned to offer over 900 homes with some of Shea Homes’ newest floor plan designs, featuring single-level and duplex plans.

The community is hosting a third virtual Community Information Session Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. Homebuyers should join this important Information Session on Zoom to hear about specifics on joining the priority list to be among the first in line for pre-sales opportunities. Visit Sheahomes.com/Sunstone to register.

Trilogy in Summerlin

Trilogy in Summerlin is just 15 miles from downtown Las Vegas. Named the Best 55+ Community of the Year 2020, this gated community is set in the heart of the popular 22,500-acre master plan of Summerlin on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The community offers 13 town home floor plans priced from $475,990 and ranging from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet.

Right now, buyers can take advantage of up to 35 percent in design allowances on select Quick Move-in Homes at Trilogy in Summerlin.

Homebuyers are invited to call 877-221-3264 to schedule a private appointment and to learn more about the homes that are coming soon to Trilogy Sunstone and hear details about the Quick Move-in Home incentive at Trilogy in Summerlin.

This artist's rendering shows what the new Class-A office building, 1700 Pavilion, in Downtown ...
Howard Hughes to expand Downtown Summerlin
Sponsored Content

The Howard Hughes Corporation®, developer of the Summerlin® master-planned community (MPC) and its 400-acre Downtown Summerlin®, today announced a comprehensive vision for the area’s walkable urban center that includes a new Class-A office building, 1700 Pavilion, along with a second phase of the Tanager luxury apartment complex, Tanager Echo.

According to Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes, Pardee has been a member of th ...
Pardee Homes becomes Tri Pointe Homes
Provided Content

Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes in hundreds of neighborhoods and master-planned communities across the Las Vegas Valley, announces its name change to Tri Pointe Homes, effective Jan. 19.

Pulte Homes The award-winning Parklane is a stylish and versatile three-to five-bedroom plan, f ...
First Look: Pinewood at Skye Canyon
Sponsored Content

Building on the success of Solitude at Skye Canyon, Pulte Homes — a leading Las Vegas-area homebuilder — is now offering homebuyers the opportunity to tour four new, fully furnished model homes at Pinewood, a gated neighborhood within walking distance of Skye Canyon’s many state-of-the-art amenities, and convenient to nearby Smith’s Marketplace and Skye Canyon Marketplace.

Beazer Homes Meadowbrook, Beazer Homes' new North Las Vegas neighborhood, will open this weeken ...
Beazer opens North Las Vegas neighborhood
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will open its North Las Vegas neighborhood, Meadowbrook, this weekend. The grand opening event will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16. Located at the intersection of Delhi Avenue and Simmons Street, this intimate community will feature 22 single-family homes, and is near shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment, as well as the U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15.

Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes is one of five new neighborhoods that recently opened in Summe ...
Summerlin West to open five neighborhoods
PROVIDED CONTENT

As the master-planned community of Summerlin expands westward, five new neighborhoods have opened in recent weeks in the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square, west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue. Situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley, the Summerlin West area boasts select areas with beautiful vantage points and vistas.

Beth Campbell
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 16
Provided Content

Las Vegas-based architect Sheldon Colen of SCA Design will open a Scottsdale office to expand current architectural and interior design services to Arizona. Nickel Lowman, regional procurement and business development manager, is leading the expansion operations.

StoryBook Homes is building a new-home rental community, Treville Court, in the southwest valle ...
StoryBook announces Treville Court, its first new home rental community
Provided Content

For the first time in its history, Las Vegas-based StoryBook Homes is building a community of new homes for Southern Nevada renters who are not seeking to purchase a home but want the benefits of living independently within a small community.

Rick Barron of Signature Homes was appointed as the 2021 Southern Nevada Home Builders Associat ...
Southern Nevada Home Builders Association announces 2021 board
Provided Content

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association (SNHBA) and HomeAid Southern Nevada hosted its yearly Installation and Awards show Dec. 10. The event, which takes place annually to gather members of the homebuilding industry and celebrate successes of the passing year, announced official appointments of those who would be leading the charge on each organization’s board of directors in 2021.

Beazer Homes opens Meadowbrook, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, on Jan. 16 ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Meadowbrook in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host a grand opening event for Meadowbrook, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas on Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at the intersection of Delhi Avenue and Simmons Street, this intimate community will feature 22 single-family homes, and is conveniently near shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment, as well as the U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 freeways.

Summerlin has retained its No. 3 ranking nationally for 2020 based on new home sales, according ...
Summerlin retains No. 3 spot in nation for new home sales
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has retained its No. 3 ranking for new home sales in 2020 by RCLCO, national real estate consultant that has been ranking master-planned communities, or MPCs since 1994.