Discover 55-plus resort-style Vegas living

Trilogy by Shea Homes has two 55-plus communities in the Las Vegas area and invites interested buyers to explore their options to discover the best one for them. Trilogy is synonymous with resort-style living in close-knit communities where wellness, adventure and building lasting friendships are part of everyday life. Homeowners enjoy frequent opportunities to connect and make the most of every day.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has two 55-plus communities in the Las Vegas area. Trilogy Sunstone is within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas. Trilogy in Summerlin is set in the heart of the popular 22,500-acre master plan of Summerlin. (Trilogy by Shea Homes)

Trilogy Sunstone

Trilogy Sunstone, the newest Trilogy community with pre-sales planned to start in spring 2021, is located within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas. Trilogy’s 55-plus resort-style community is planned to offer over 900 homes with some of Shea Homes’ newest floor plan designs, featuring single-level and duplex plans.

The community is hosting a third virtual Community Information Session Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. Homebuyers should join this important Information Session on Zoom to hear about specifics on joining the priority list to be among the first in line for pre-sales opportunities. Visit Sheahomes.com/Sunstone to register.

Trilogy in Summerlin

Trilogy in Summerlin is just 15 miles from downtown Las Vegas. Named the Best 55+ Community of the Year 2020, this gated community is set in the heart of the popular 22,500-acre master plan of Summerlin on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The community offers 13 town home floor plans priced from $475,990 and ranging from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet.

Right now, buyers can take advantage of up to 35 percent in design allowances on select Quick Move-in Homes at Trilogy in Summerlin.

Homebuyers are invited to call 877-221-3264 to schedule a private appointment and to learn more about the homes that are coming soon to Trilogy Sunstone and hear details about the Quick Move-in Home incentive at Trilogy in Summerlin.