Doctors raise growing family at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas

Drs. Denise LaBelle and Ryan Hudson were a young married couple without children when they bought their 13th-floor, two-bedroom, two-bath condo at Juhl, the iconic 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas. Today, this dynamic health care duo are parents to an active 2-year-old with another baby on the way.

Drs. Denise LaBelle and Ryan Hudson are raising their growing family at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas. (Juhl)

The couple purchased at Juhl following LaBelle’s completion of her fellowship in neurological psychology with the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and prior to joining the Las Vegas Neurology Center. Hudson is director of emergency medical services at Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.

Initially renting at The Ogden, Hudson and LaBelle opted to purchase at Juhl.

“We liked the sense of community at Juhl,” Hudson said.

While the couple considered purchasing a single-family home, “coming from Philadelphia and New York, we were accustomed to more intimate spaces rather than high-maintenance suburban living.”

“When we moved into Juhl in 2017 we loved the walkability of the neighborhood with some of the city’s best nightlife spots. Since our son was born, walkability means something different. We can go out to dinner on date night comforted in knowing that our son and the babysitter are a brief walk away.”

These days, the family strolls the neighborhood visiting numerous family-friendly establishments like the Writer’s Block bookstore, where their son likes to visit the adorable bunny at the check-out desk, or taking their two dogs to the Hydrant Club.

“We’ve also enrolled our son in preschool at the 9th Bridge School, which is right in the neighborhood,” LaBelle said. “As a clinical psychologist I’m very impressed and pleased at the school’s approach to social development.”

The growing family enjoys spending time utilizing Juhl’s many resort-style amenities.

“We brought in a swimming instructor who taught our son to swim right here at home at the deck-top pool,” LaBelle said.

As a new mom, LaBelle was a frequent visitor to Juhl’s two-story fitness center while on maternity leave. “I simply parked the baby stroller next to the treadmill where I could keep an eye on him while exercising.”

Hudson and LaBelle are in the process of purchasing a second one-bedroom condominium at Juhl.

“Juhl condominiums are a great investment in our future. At some point we may need a much larger home, but for right now, we love living and raising our family in downtown and the second condo is not only great for out-of-town guests, it’s a good investment.”

