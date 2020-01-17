58°F
Doctors raise growing family at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas

January 17, 2020 - 3:21 pm
 

Drs. Denise LaBelle and Ryan Hudson were a young married couple without children when they bought their 13th-floor, two-bedroom, two-bath condo at Juhl, the iconic 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas. Today, this dynamic health care duo are parents to an active 2-year-old with another baby on the way.

The couple purchased at Juhl following LaBelle’s completion of her fellowship in neurological psychology with the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and prior to joining the Las Vegas Neurology Center. Hudson is director of emergency medical services at Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.

Initially renting at The Ogden, Hudson and LaBelle opted to purchase at Juhl.

“We liked the sense of community at Juhl,” Hudson said.

While the couple considered purchasing a single-family home, “coming from Philadelphia and New York, we were accustomed to more intimate spaces rather than high-maintenance suburban living.”

“When we moved into Juhl in 2017 we loved the walkability of the neighborhood with some of the city’s best nightlife spots. Since our son was born, walkability means something different. We can go out to dinner on date night comforted in knowing that our son and the babysitter are a brief walk away.”

These days, the family strolls the neighborhood visiting numerous family-friendly establishments like the Writer’s Block bookstore, where their son likes to visit the adorable bunny at the check-out desk, or taking their two dogs to the Hydrant Club.

“We’ve also enrolled our son in preschool at the 9th Bridge School, which is right in the neighborhood,” LaBelle said. “As a clinical psychologist I’m very impressed and pleased at the school’s approach to social development.”

The growing family enjoys spending time utilizing Juhl’s many resort-style amenities.

“We brought in a swimming instructor who taught our son to swim right here at home at the deck-top pool,” LaBelle said.

As a new mom, LaBelle was a frequent visitor to Juhl’s two-story fitness center while on maternity leave. “I simply parked the baby stroller next to the treadmill where I could keep an eye on him while exercising.”

Hudson and LaBelle are in the process of purchasing a second one-bedroom condominium at Juhl.

“Juhl condominiums are a great investment in our future. At some point we may need a much larger home, but for right now, we love living and raising our family in downtown and the second condo is not only great for out-of-town guests, it’s a good investment.”

Juhl includes dozens of floor plans that are one of a kind, with studios starting in the low $200,000s. Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, exposed concrete surfaces and resort-style amenities all combine to create Juhl’s cool urban vibe.

For more information or to arrange a private sales presentation of Juhl, visit www.juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466. Juhl sales center is at 353 E. Bonneville Ave. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

THE LATEST
Paco Huerta and Steven Olmos from Silver Lands Inc. accept the Business Partner of the Year awa ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 19
Nevada State Apartment Association has announced the winners of its 13th annual Jewel Awards.

This artist's rendering shows the 10,000-square-foot recreation center at Del Webb's new age-qu ...
Del Webb to open age-qualified community in Lake Las Vegas
The nation’s leading builder of active-adult communities for those ages 55 and older, Del Webb has broken ground on its 10,000-square-foot recreation center at Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. Announced last year as the builder’s first new Las Vegas Valley development in over a decade, the groundbreaking precedes its upcoming grand opening in early February.

This artist's rendering shows Growth Luxury Homes' new The Canyon Collection in Southern Highla ...
Growth Luxury Homes to create Canyon Collection
Growth Luxury Homes, the custom luxury home development division of multiindustry pioneer, Growth Holdings, has expanded its ever-growing portfolio with the acquisition of the majority of the land in the Augusta Canyon neighborhood of Southern Highlands Golf Club. This acquisition adds to GLH’s current holdings in what is one of the premier master-planned communities in the nation, joining the Shadow Canyon neighborhood. GLH has brought Augusta Canyon and Shadow Canyon together as “The Canyon Collection.”

Lunar New Year takes center stage at Downtown Summerlin on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. (Summerlin)
Downtown Summerlin to ring in Year of the Rat
Lunar New Year takes center stage at Downtown Summerlin in the heart of the master-planned community of Summerlin on Jan. 25 with the destination’s third annual Lunar New Year Parade. Ushering in 2020 – the Year of the Rat, the parade is a festive and free celebration open to the general public.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes is Summerlin’s newest neighborhood with an elevated location in th ...
Pardee opens Sandalwood in Summerlin
Homebuyers liked what they saw during the grand opening of Sandalwood, Pardee Homes’ newest Summerlin neighborhood in the gated Stonebridge village that features contemporary luxury homes with awe-inspiring views of colorful sweeping vistas.

Cadence celebrated five years at an event at the Henderson master-planned community in mid-Dece ...
Cadence celebrates five years
In mid-December, Cadence hosted an event to mark the fifth anniversary since it began welcoming residents and families to the Henderson master-planned community. The event featured a “high-five” selfie wall, a zip line, interactive games, a doggie zone hosted by Cadence Animal Hospital, a beer garden for the adults and a collection of food trucks from across the valley.

Summerlin has been ranked as the No. 3 best-selling master-planned community in the country for ...
Summerlin ranks No. 3 nationwide in new home sales
Following 2019 milestone development headlined by the continuing evolution of Downtown Summerlin, the opening and storied inaugural year of Las Vegas Ballpark, and the addition of seven new neighborhoods, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., maintained its position as the No. 3 best-selling master-planned community in the country for 2019. The list was ranked by RCLCO, a leading national real estate consultant, which has been ranking master plans since 1994. The ranking is determined by number of new home sales. In 2019, 1,320 new homes were sold in Summerlin.

Growth Luxury Homes will make its debut as a featured green homebuilder at the annual NAHB Inte ...
Growth Luxury Homes to be featured at Builders Show
Growth Luxury Homes (GLH), the custom luxury home development division of multi-industry disruptor, Growth Holdings (GH), will make its debut as a featured green homebuilder at the annual NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas on Jan. 21-23 as part of the IBS Green Home Tour on Jan. 22.

The 9,600-square-foot Outlook Club opened in Trilogy in Summerlin, an age-qualified community. ...
Trilogy by Shea Homes to hold Live Well Wellness Fair
Trilogy in Summerlin is in the master-planned community of Summerlin on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The community features single-story town homes with optional casitas and multilevel floor plan options. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and start from $475,990.