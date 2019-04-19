Downtown lifestyle big draw for Ogden residents

The Ogden, a 21-story condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, has fewer than 40 condos remaining. (The Ogden)

The Ogden, a 21-story high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, is nearing sell-out with fewer than 40 condos remaining. According to Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, which acquired The Ogden in 2013 as DK Las Vegas through a partnership with Dune Real Estate Properties, the downtown lifestyle has long been a draw for Ogden residents seeking an urban environment. Brimming with restaurants, museums and only-in-Vegas attractions, Downtown Las Vegas is also abuzz with new development, fueling its ongoing renaissance.

“While downtown’s revitalization began years ago with the opening of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, The Mob Museum, the Neon Museum, a new City Hall and the relocation of major companies like Zappos.com to the area, there is a new spate of development creating buzz, energy and anticipation,” Vaknin said. “The ongoing investment in downtown speaks volumes about the area as not only a destination for the millions of tourists who consider the area a must-see, but also for the growing number of residents who crave an urban lifestyle.”

According to Vaknin, among the area’s most exciting new projects is Circa Resort, the first casino-resort built from the ground up in downtown Las Vegas in three decades and scheduled to open in 2020. Downtown Grand, another casino-resort in the area, is undergoing a significant renovation by adding a new tower that will also open in 2020.

A $25 million upgrade to two major streets — Third Street and Sixth Streets — is now underway to transform two important stretches of downtown roadways into complete streets, adding sidewalks, landscaping and architectural details. A second and recently completed $36 million roadway makeover to Main Street significantly enhanced and improved the commercial area near Main and Commerce streets.

At World Market Center, plans are in the works to add 350,000 square feet of exhibit space that will attract even larger home furnishings and gift expos to the area. And, at Symphony Park, home of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, not one but two new mixed-use residential and retail projects are in the planning stages.

“Together, all these exciting developments represent collective confidence that downtown Las Vegas is continuing to evolve as the true center of the city, underscored by significant investment in the area,” Vaknin said. “Ultimately, it’s about creating places where people want to live, and these projects, combined, go a long way in improving the area, attracting additional investment and, of course, more residents.”

The Ogden, known for its spectacular views of downtown Las Vegas, the surrounding mountains and to the south, the Las Vegas Strip, has been reclaimed in recent years by locals as the city’s true center. Within walking distance are more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightlife venues. Downtown is also home to major museums, attractions like Downtown Container Park, and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts — each contributing to the vibrancy and energy of the area. The Ogden boasts its own ground-floor retail offerings including Rachel’s Kitchen, Flock &Fowl and Bombshell Beauty Lounge.

All Ogden residents enjoy the benefit of round-the-clock concierge service that takes care of errands, including dropping off and picking up residents’ dry cleaning, flower and gift ordering, making dinner reservations, booking nightlife accommodations and booking show tickets. Other amenities include 24-hour security patrol, fitness center, a rooftop pool and Sky Deck, social lounge and a social calendar full of resident mixers, from cocktail and movie outings, to brunches and paint nights — all organized by a dedicated lifestyle director.

The Ogden is the first condominium community since 2008 in Las Vegas to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (Project Eligibility Review Service) final project approval, and it’s the only condo to offer all three financing options: Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs and Fannie Mae. According to Vaknin, financing is key to making homeownership a reality for many who otherwise could not achieve that dream.

Available homes at The Ogden range from a two-bedroom, 1,180-square-foot residence priced from the high-$300,000s to a four-bedroom, 2,044-square-foot home starting in the mid-$600,000s. The Ogden’s single-story, open floor plans offer flex spaces that can serve as a home office, den or yoga room, extra bedrooms for accommodating multigenerational family and guests, and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s on-site sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. N. between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. You can also call 702-478-4700 or go online at Ogdenlv.com.