Downtown living focus of free public event at City Hall April 4

“Radial Symmetry,” was installed in summer 2018 at the intersection of Commerce and Main streets, leading into the 18b Las Vegas Arts District. The 20-ton sculpture was designed by artist Luis Varela-Rico, a longtime Las Vegas resident. (City of Las Vegas)

Downtown Las Vegas is easily considered our city’s center of art and culture thanks to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 18b The Las Vegas Arts District, multiple museums, celebrated street art and murals and public art projects and sculpture. On April 4, the Livin’ in the City Downtown Residential Fair returns to City Hall, this time with a focus on how the arts help to build community and create places where people want to live. The event is free and open to the public.

“Downtown Las Vegas continues to transform itself, with major new hotel, gaming and residential projects under active construction,” said Bill Arent, director, Economic and Urban Development, city of Las Vegas.

“More than 1,800 new hotel rooms and 700 apartments are under way, in addition to a new convention center and the highly anticipated Fremont Street Experience canopy renovation. Given all of these new and exciting changes, we are hosting an informational event in partnership with the Downtown Vegas Alliance and Urban Land Institute for the community to learn more about residential opportunities in our downtown community.”

The third annual Livin’ in the City kicks off with a Downtown Residential Fair from 2 to 5:30 p.m., featuring exhibits and information on existing and future permitted multifamily residential projects, including both for-rent and for-purchase condominiums, town homes and lofts. Participating residential projects include The Ogden, Juhl, Fremont 9 and DTP (Downtown Project).

The Residential Fair also includes an amenity zone showcasing the vibrant downtown lifestyle created by the area’s abundant restaurants and bars, nightlife, museums and attractions. Participants include The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, The Mob Museum, Hydrant Club (dog park), Eclipse (movie theatre) 18b Las Vegas Arts District, city of Las Vegas Parks &Recreation Department and Las Vegas Lights.

At 5:30 p.m., the public is invited to attend a free public symposium, Successes &Insights, featuring keynote speaker Donna Isaac, art consultant and former Director of Public Art, Scottsdale. Isaac will speak on the role of the arts in fostering community. She is best known for two major projects that came to fruition during her tenure: the Soleri Bridge and Plaza designed by famed architect Paolo Soleri; and Scottsdale’s Canal Convergence event that now draws more than 80,000 annual visitors to the Scottsdale Waterfront.

Following Isaac’s presentation, a local panel moderated by Ally Haynes-Hamblen, director, Office of Cultural Affairs, city of Las Vegas, includes Myron Martin, president and CEO, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts; Roy Kaiser, artistic director, Nevada Ballet Theatre; Heather Harmon, deputy director, Nevada Museum of Art; and Michele C. Quinn, consultant and owner, MCQ Fine Art LLC. The panel discussion will focus on the influence of art and culture on community and how it builds vibrancy and enhances lifestyle for area residents.

The evening concludes with a hosted mixer from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., courtesy of The Ogden and Juhl, in the lobby of City Hall.

“This is a great opportunity for valley residents to gather information on downtown residential opportunities, amenities, lifestyle and, of course, art and culture,” Arent said. “And, with the growth of the Las Vegas Medical District anchored by the UNLV School of Medicine, as well as new tech employment in our Innovation District, we anticipate the demand for residential projects, amenities and lifestyle assets in the downtown area will continue to accelerate.”

To attend the program and mixer, RSVP by April 2 to RSVP@ffwpr.com. All events take place at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. Parking will be validated at the event. City garage, 500 S. Main Street. KCLV channel 2 also will broadcast the symposium live on TV, or it can be viewed online at KCLV.tv/live. For more information, contact Tracy Reich at the city of Las Vegas at 702-229-2083 or TReich@LasVegasNevada.gov.