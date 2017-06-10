Downtown Living subject of upcoming events

Demand for downtown living is on the rise thanks to the area’s vibrant lifestyle. The topic of downtown living is the subject of two upcoming events this week that are free and open to the public. Pictured here is The Ogden, one of the area’s first high-rise towers that is today more than 65 percent sold. (Courtesy)

According to Bill Arent, Las Vegas director of economic and urban development, this is an exciting time for residential development in the core of the city, with a number of projects underway and recent strong sales at existing communities.

“Given renewed interest in living downtown, we are hosting two informational events in partnership with the Downtown Vegas Alliance for the general public to learn more about residential opportunities in the downtown area,” Arent said.

On June 14 from 5 to 7 p.m., Successes and Insights, a forum and panel discussion in the council chambers at City Hall will explore the topic of urban residential development. The evening features Peter Cummings, a successful developer with multiple projects in urban areas. Cummings is transforming downtown Detroit with several new residential projects.

The evening also includes a panel discussion moderated by Rich Worthington, president and chief operating officer of The Molasky Cos., with four local residential developers who are actively developing new places to live in the core of Las Vegas.

This group includes Sam Cherry, developer of Soho and Newport Lofts; Uri Vaknin, developer of The Ogden and Juhl; John Curran from Downtown Project; and Christina Roush of HB Properties.

The group will explore what is needed to encourage greater development of housing in downtown Las Vegas, current trends in residential development and what is happening now in the heart of the city relative to new and existing housing options.

The second event takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 15 at Las Vegas City Hall. Called “Livin’ in the City,” it’s a free residential fair at which the general public can get information on current housing opportunities along with news on projects that are coming soon.

This event, also in partnership with Downtown Vegas Alliance and Urban Land Institute, features several downtown communities along with information on area amenities that create downtown’s vibrant urban lifestyle. The day is capped with a free public mixer hosted by The Ogden and Juhl. RSVPs are encouraged to attend the mixer at RSVP@ffwpr.com.

“This is a great opportunity for valley residents to gather information on downtown residential opportunities, amenities and lifestyle,” Arent said. “With more than 150 restaurants and bars, signature museums, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, casinos and attractions, all within blocks of each other, it’s no wonder more residents want to make downtown their home,” he said. “And with major projects slated to come on board such as the new medical school and surrounding developments in the Las Vegas Medical District, we anticipate that the demand for residential projects, amenities and lifestyle assets in the downtown area will continue to grow.”

Both events are at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 Main St. Parking for both events at the city garage (South Main and East Clark) is free with validation. For more information, contact Tracy Reich at the city of Las Vegas at 702-229-2083 or TReich@LasVegasNevada.gov.