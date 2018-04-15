Downtown Residential Fair to be held April 25

On April 25 at City Hall, a Downtown Residential Fair from 3 to 7:30 p.m. features nearly a dozen developers of existing and future permitted residential projects who will showcase information on both for-rent and for-purchase condominiums, town homes, lofts and other multifamily developments in the area. The Residential Fair also includes an amenity zone showcasing the vibrant downtown lifestyle created by the area’s abundant restaurants and bars, nightlife, museums and attractions.

Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, is one of several residential projects in downtown Las Vegas that will be featured at Livin’ in the City, a Downtown Residential Fair on April 25 at City Hall. (Juhl)

On the heels of the release of SalesTraq’s 2017 Las Vegas ZIP code home price appreciation map, which shows homes in the central valley, including downtown Las Vegas, are among the fastest-appreciating ZIP codes in Southern Nevada, the time is right to consider living downtown, according to Bill Arent, director of economic and urban development for the city of Las Vegas.

“This is an exciting time for residential development in the core of our city with a number of projects now underway, strong sales at existing communities and homes that are quickly appreciating in value while still priced affordably relative to other areas of the city,” Arent said. “Given renewed interest in living downtown, we are hosting an informational event in partnership with the Downtown Vegas Alliance and Urban Land Institute for the general public to learn more about residential opportunities in the downtown area.”

At 5:30 p.m., the public is invited to attend a free public symposium featuring keynote speaker Ryan Gravel, an urban planner, designer and author working on infrastructure concept development and policy as the founder of Atlanta-based Sixpitch. Gravel is best known for his work on the Atlanta Beltline that transformed a once-blighted area of that city into a highly desirable residential zone. He is the author of “Where We Want to Live — Reclaiming Infrastructure for a New Generation of Cities.”

Gravel will share best practices and lessons learned from Atlanta and will be followed by a panel discussion of local downtown residential developers moderated by Christina Roush, a developer and member of the Las Vegas Planning Commission. Panel discussion participants will include Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose projects include The Ogden and Juhl; Chris Gonya, developer of The Pioneer; Nate Carlson of Wolff Development, a partner of the Downtown Project’s Fremont 9; and Patrick Brennan, project manager for Aspen Heights Partners, developer of Aspen Heights at Symphony Park.

The evening will conclude with a hosted mixer from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., courtesy of The Ogden and Juhl, in the Now Café at City Hall.

“This is a great opportunity for valley residents to gather information on downtown residential opportunities, amenities and lifestyle,” Arent said. “With more than 150 restaurants and bars, signature museums, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, casinos and attractions, all within blocks of each other, it’s no wonder more residents want to make downtown their home,” he said. “And with major projects coming online, including the new UNLV School of Medicine and surrounding developments in the Las Vegas Medical District, we anticipate the demand for residential projects, amenities and lifestyle assets in the downtown area will continue to grow.”

To attend the program and mixer, RSVP by April 20 to RSVP@ffwpr.com. All events take place at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. Validated parking is available at the city garage, 500 S. Main Street. KCLV channel 2 will also broadcast the symposium live on TV, or it can be viewed online at KCLV.tv/live. For more information, contact Tracy Reich at the city of Las Vegas at 702-229-2083 or TReich@LasVegasNevada.gov.