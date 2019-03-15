Downtown Summerlin adds new stores, restaurants

Downtown Summerlin is adding more than a dozen stores and restaurants this year. Some have already opened. (Downtown Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., continues to grow its robust lineup with the addition of over a dozen stores and restaurants now open or opening soon. Collectively, these new offerings account for nearly 40,000 square feet of retail and dining space at the popular outdoor destination in the heart of the Summerlin. The notable new brands include:

■ Brooks Brothers — now open

■ ColdPress Express — now open

■ Corks ’n Crafts — now open

■ Five Star Sitters — now open

■ Las Vegas Ballpark Sales Center — now open

■ Madewell — now open

■ Oakley — now open

■ California Closets — opening 2019

■ Frankie’s Uptown — opening 2019

■ Hand &Stone Massage and Facial — opening 2019

■ Mora Iced Creamery — opening 2019

■ True Food Kitchen — opening 2019

■ Jing — opening 2019

“Diversifying our tenant base is key for Downtown Summerlin to continue to meet the needs of our customers,” said Anthony Rossi, general manager of Downtown Summerlin. “This next wave of openings adds a dynamic collection to an already powerhouse mix and is one we are excited to announce.”

Downtown Summerlin has welcomed over 18 million annual visitors, opened 118 retailers and steadily increased occupancy to over 90 percent since opening in 2014. The initial phase consisted of 1.4 million square feet of mixed-use and office development on 106 of the approximately 300 developable acres. Downtown Summerlin now boasts two Class-A office towers — ONE and TWO Summerlin. The first residential development, Constellation, is fully leased, with a second apartment complex, Tanager, already under construction.

The property is also home to City National Arena, practice facility for the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights. Coming this spring is Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-seat minor league baseball stadium that will be home to the Las Vegas Aviators beginning with the team’s 2019 season. These two major sports facilities make Downtown Summerlin not only a popular location to shop, dine and be entertained, but also an emerging sports hub.

“We look forward to opening our first Las Vegas location in Downtown Summerlin,” stated Shannon Keller, chief marketing officer for True Food Kitchen. “Downtown Summerlin, with its vibrant mix of retail, dining and entertainment, is an ideal destination for a brand like True Food to share our fresh, seasonally inspired cuisine. We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant to experience great tasting food and beverages and our passion for healthy living.”

Downtown Summerlin’s abundant first-class amenities and prime location continue to be major draws for new tenants in its commercial, residential and office developments. In addition to its growing retail, restaurant and entertainment offerings, the Summerlin community provides access to walking trails and parks and has been ranked among the country’s 10 best-selling master planned communities for nearly two decades.

Downtown Summerlin is part of a planned urban center serving the entire Las Vegas Valley. It includes retail, entertainment, office, hotel and multifamily residential elements, all designed to create a vibrant, walkable urban core within the award-winning 22,500-acre Summerlin master planned community.

Downtown Summerlin totals nearly 400 acres and features more than 125 stores and restaurants in a streetscape-shopping environment with pedestrian thoroughfares and dynamic storefronts. The first phase of development opened to the public in October 2014.

In addition to Downtown Summerlin’s two luxury multifamily developments, Constellation and Tanager, more than 4,000 attached residences are planned at Downtown Summerlin to create a high-density urban residential community comprised of apartments, condominiums, lofts and brownstones. Additional information can be found at downtownsummerlin.com.