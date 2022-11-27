Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving

The Giving Machine, Santa Claus’ Chalet, and Lights for Flights provide community members the opportunity to make donations to nine local, national and global nonprofits.

Clark County Commission Chair Jim Gibson, left, celebrates with Keegan Kolesar of the Vegas Golden Knights and team mascot, Chance, after Kolesar made the first ceremonial donation to The Giving Machine at Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 16. (Downtown Summerlin)

Lights for Flights Powered by Sol-Up features six giant illuminated signs on display throughout Downtown Summerlin. (Downtown Summerlin)

The 2022 holiday season at Downtown Summerlin is also the season of giving, with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. The Giving Machine, Santa Claus’ Chalet and Lights for Flights provide community members the opportunity to make donations to nine local, national and global nonprofits.

The Giving Machine, the popular “vending machine” that works in reverse by giving users an opportunity to buy a variety of much-needed items for local and global charities via the swipe of a credit or debit card, returned Nov. 16 to Downtown Summerlin, where it will remain through Jan. 1. The Vegas Golden Knights’ Keegan Kolesar, with the help of mascot Chance made the first ceremonial donation to The Giving Machine at its recent launch.

Las Vegans can make donations at The Giving Machine by buying items that range from $5 to $250 and include staples such as meals on wheels and pet food for homebound seniors, bus passes, nebulizers and blood pressure cuffs, food for Ukrainian families, clothing, coats and hygiene items. For the global charities, items include chickens, beehives, milk goats and education costs for girls.

Local nonprofit beneficiaries this year include Catholic Charities, HELP of Southern Nevada, Project 150, Three Square and Volunteers in Medicine. Global beneficiaries include Church World Services and Lifting Hands International.

Now in its fifth year, Giving Machines, an initiative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, raised more than $5.8 million last holiday season across 10 locations worldwide, with more than $740,000 donated by more than 41,000 visitors at the Downtown Summerlin Giving Machine alone. Of that total, more than $500,000 was donated to support five local nonprofits, and nearly $240,000 was donated to two global nonprofits.

Santa Claus’ Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Dec. 24 and presents the opportunity to support the work of nonprofit Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, which provides free shoes, socks and other supplies to thousands of children in the community. For every letter to Santa received at the Tri Pointe Homes Santa Claus’ Chalet, The Howard Hughes Corp. will donate $1 to the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation.

Returning this year is Lights for Flights Powered by Sol-Up — a fun activation featuring six giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR and MIRACLE. The signs are sponsored to generate awareness and funds for the Las Vegas-based national nonprofit Miracle Flights, which provides free commercial flights to children and adults who need aid to reach life-changing medical care. Guests have an opportunity to donate to through QR codes on each sign.

For more on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events, visit summerlin.com.

