Downtown Summerlin features Las Vegas Ballpark

While August signals fall is around the corner, the “boys of summer,” the Las Vegas Aviators, a Triple-A team of the Pacific Coast League and affiliate of the Athletics, are still going strong at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin with three more homestands remaining in the 2024 season.

The Las Vegas Aviators finish out the 2024 baseball season with three more homestands. (Las Vegas Ballpark)

The Las Vegas Aviators will play the Oklahoma City Baseball Club in a six-game series from Aug. 13-18; the Aviators host the Round Rock Express from Sept. 3-8; and the team closes out the season with a six-game homestand against the El Paso Chihuahuas, Sept. 17-22.

Every Tuesday, the Aviators play as Reyes de Plata (Silver Kings) as part of MiLB’s Latino community outreach program, Copa de la Diversion. On Wednesdays, the Ballpark hosts Bark on the Berm, where fans can bring their leashed and well-behaved dogs to enjoy the game from the side berm overlooking the park. And every Thursday is $2 beer night.

Other special promotions, while supplies last, include Aviators hooded windbreaker night on Aug. 17, purse night on Sept. 6 and Aviators jersey night on Sept. 21. Postgame fireworks are scheduled for Sept. 20.

In addition to great baseball in a beautiful setting, Las Vegas Ballpark offers a delicious and robust collection of food and beverages from concessionaire Professional Sports Catering and Garry DeLucia, executive chef. Signature creations include the Burnt Ends Brisket Sausage topped with house BBQ sauce and pickled onions, Aviator Beer Brat Brew, and Dueling Dogs, which feature hot dogs based on popular foods and flavors from the opposing team’s city and region.

Ballpark classics include popcorn, peanuts and the kids-only value menu, Hungry Hotshots for $8, which includes a junior Nathan’s hot dog with a locally made brioche bun, fruit cup, potato chips and a drink.

Top it all off with root beer floats, soft-serve ice cream, banana splits, signature Aviator sundaes and Dippin’ Dots. Benyeh is a new addition featuring roasted nuts and a variety of delicious beignets; and Lea Lana’s Bananas are available behind section 109, featuring a variety of frozen banana creations to beat the heat.

Other elevated food options include favorites from BBQ Mexicana such as the signature Burnt Ends Burrito, Avocado Chicken Burrito, Smoked Tofu Bowl and classic BLTA Salad. Frankie’s Uptown offers the Aviators Stroll and signature meatballs.

In addition to the Ballpark’s signature Aviator Ale, other beers include El Charro (Mexican-style beer) and Hop Ride (IPA). Signature cocktails include the Aviator Rita, Aviators Mule, Spruce Juice and the Ballpark’s signature frosé.

Located in the heart of Downtown Summerlin, the community’s dynamic urban core, Las Vegas Ballpark is one of two professional sports facilities that add fun and vibrancy to this popular shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination. With suites, club seats, berm seating, party zones and decks, picnic tables, kids’ zone, bars and pool beyond the outfield wall, Las Vegas Ballpark boasts a festival-like atmosphere for the whole family.

A home run — not just for the Summerlin community, but for residents throughout the Las Vegas Valley — Las Vegas Ballpark provides one of the city’s best professional sports values with affordable ticket prices, free parking, family-friendly entertainment and an impressive food and beverage offering at every price point, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president, marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin.

“Baseball is as much about the overall experience as the game itself, and Las Vegas Ballpark does not disappoint,” Bisterfeldt said. “Las Vegas Ballpark is a Minor League ballpark that offers Major League fun, views, and food and drinks — all in the beautiful setting of Downtown Summerlin.”

For tickets and information, visit thelvballpark.com.

