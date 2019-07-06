Downtown Summerlin home to Las Vegas Aviators

Wondering what to do on those hot summer nights? If you live in Summerlin, the answer is in your own backyard. For everyone else in Southern Nevada, hop on the 215 Beltway and drive to Downtown Summerlin just minutes from home. The Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, have settled into their new home at Las Vegas Ballpark with a full schedule of games all summer — and most starting at 7:05 p.m. when the sun is going down. Two homestands are right around the corner with games nightly from July 11-14 and July 23-Aug. 5. For schedule and tickets, visit aviatorslv.com .

The Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, has settled into its new home at the Las Vegas Ballpark with a full schedule of games all summerlong. (Summerlin)

Fan favorite, Finn the Bat Dog, a black lab enthusiastically retrieves bats from the field. (Summerlin)

Las Vegas Ballpark offers a menu filled with variety. (Summerlin)

The signature hot dogs called Flydog created by Chef Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf. (Summerlin)

The Las Vegas Aviators has two mascots, Spruce the Goose and The Aviator. (Summerlin)

Fan favorite Finn the Bat Dog, a black lab who enthusiastically retrieves bats from the field, is as entertaining as the game, getting huge applause each time he performs his duty and other tricks — to the delight of fans young and old. And if you’re looking for something extra special, there is still one game on Aug. 30 that will include postgame fireworks.

With a range of seating options, Las Vegas Ballpark offers a variety of places to watch the game, play and socialize. This includes suites, club seats, berm seating, party zones and decks, kids’ zone, bars and even a pool beyond the outfield wall. The pool, which features in-water stools for game viewing, can be rented for parties during games or at other times. Check it out at thelvballpark.com.

Special features like 4Topps AirFlow breathable mesh seats will help keep you cool all game long. Some seats swivel 360 degrees with a front beverage railing. And let’s talk about food! Las Vegas Ballpark’s signature “food story” was specially curated by Professional Sports Catering (PSC), the nation’s leader in food and beverage for Minor League Baseball ballparks across the country, the team at The Howard Hughes Corp. and Hospitality Experience Curator and Summerlin resident Sarah Camarota.

Offerings range from a collection of signature hot dogs called Flydog created by Chef Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf; Frosé (frozen Rosé wine) by Giada De Laurentiis; Aviator Ale — a handcrafted beer by Tenaya Creek Brewery; offerings like Burnt End Burritos and more from BBQ Mexicana, the fast-casual sister brand to the famed Border Grill by chef/owners Susan Feniger, Mary Sue Milliken and Executive Chef Mike Minor; Mom’s apple pie a la mode and mac n’ cheese by Josh Clark, chef and owner of The Goodwich; and craft cocktails by Master Mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim. Hometown hero brands Capriotti’s serves its uber-popular cheese steak and Bobbie sandwiches, with Ferraro’s Italian and Me Gusta Taco rounding out the locally driven lineup.

“We made the hospitality experience at Las Vegas Ballpark truly special for fans by offering the best traditional baseball staples and elevating the classics,” Camarota said. “This is about more than just a baseball game, or wins and losses. It’s about bonding with our kids, having fun with our friends, making memories that last a lifetime. And while beer and hot dogs are ‘best in class’ at the new Las Vegas Ballpark, we’ve also covered the bases for our fans to make sure we’re on-trend with current taste and culture.”

Las Vegas Ballpark also features a new one-of-a-kind LED Daktronics video display, with a unique angle to match the contour of the outfield wall. At 3,930 square feet, the display is the largest Daktronics has installed in baseball’s minor leagues and is top 25 in size for baseball in North America. The display is capable of variable content zoning, allowing it to show one large image or be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of content that baseball fans crave. From live video and instant replays to statistics and animations, the display keeps you engaged and entertained all game long.

A Summerlin address comes standard with all the community offers, including 250-plus parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; and the Downtown Summerlin area with fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena — home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility — and, of course, Las Vegas Ballpark.

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers more than 180 floor plans in 40-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $230,000s to more than $1 million. For more information, visit Summerlin.com.