Downtown Summerlin hosts arts fest

Downtown Summerlin hosted more than 110 artists from Southern Nevada and surrounding states Oct. 14-15 as part of the Summerlin Festival of Arts. In addition to art, the festival included top-notch entertainment, unique experiential attractions and activities for all ages, and delicious culinary delights from Downtown Summerlin eateries.

Summerlin

Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin hosted more than 110 artists from Southern Nevada and surrounding states Oct. 14-15 as part of the Summerlin Festival of Arts. In addition to art, the festival included top-notch entertainment, unique experiential attractions and activities for all ages, and delicious culinary delights from Downtown Summerlin eateries.

“The festival is now in its 22nd year and has easily earned a reputation for quality art and entertainment, and now, many fun and engaging activities that make it truly a fun event for the entire family,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing, Summerlin. “With so many talented performers and musicians joining the painters, sculptors and photographers, the Summerlin Festival is truly a celebration of the arts.”