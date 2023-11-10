Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2023 holiday season

Downtown Summerlin, the urban core of the Summerlin, is once again Southern Nevada’s holiday headquarters. The 2023 season kicks off in November with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink on Nov. 17.

Downtown Summerlinis is once again Southern Nevada’s holiday headquarters. The 2023 season kicks off with the return of popular holiday activities, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus and the return of the Holiday Parade. (Downtown Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin is kicking off the holiday season with the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink Nov. 17. (Downtown Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin, the urban core of the Summerlin, is once again Southern Nevada’s holiday headquarters. The 2023 season kicks off in November with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink on Nov. 17.

Running every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. from Nov. 17 to Dec. 16, Downtown Summerlin’s holiday parade running along Park Centre Drive is a free and magical event, with lively holiday music, snow, dancers and Santa.

“Downtown Summerlin will be filled with festive décor and cheer all season long, and we’re bringing back the admired traditions Summerlin families have grown to love,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director of Downtown Summerlin. “There are so many holiday happenings at Downtown Summerlin, and we welcome the entire valley to come out and enjoy them.”

The Santa Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Dec. 24. Photo packages with Santa are priced at $42.99, and reservations are strongly encouraged. Santa offers photos with pets every Tuesday from Nov. 21 through Dec. 19 between 7 and 9 p.m. and on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Visits with Santa for children with sensory conditions are available via reservation, which can be made at Summerlin.com. Kids can drop off letters to Santa at the mailbox in front of the Chalet. Letters should include a return mailing address. For every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, which provides disadvantaged children free shoes, socks and other essential items.

At Rock Rink, presented by Live Nation, skate rentals start at $16, and all ages are welcome. Hours vary, and appointments are encouraged at Summerlin.com. Downtown Summerlin’s festive holiday train offers rides throughout the destination for $5 per person for adults and kids. Rock Rink and the holiday train open Nov. 10.

In partnership with Jewish Nevada, Downtown Summerlin will host a one-night Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 13 that includes the lighting of the menorah, family skate night, entertainment, children’s activities and hot cocoa with lite bites.

For those looking for other ways to give back during the holiday season, The Giving Machine will be open from mid-November to year-end. Organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Giving Machine gives visitors an opportunity to make a holiday donation at a giant vending machine to one of several local nonprofits and international charitable initiatives. This year’s local beneficiary organizations include The Just One Project, Opportunity Village, Communities In Schools Southern Nevada, Baby’s Bounty and Jewish Family Service Agency.

Returning for another year of seasonal sparkle, Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU.

Creating the perfect holiday background for all your Instagram-worthy holiday moments, the signs are sponsored to generate awareness and funds for Miracle Flights, the nonprofit that provides free commercial flights to children who need help to reach life-changing medical care not available in their local communities.

And finally, at Las Vegas Ballpark, visit Enchant, a whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village that returns for the season Nov. 24 through Dec. 31. Visit EnchantChristmas.com for details.

For more on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events, visit Summerlin.com.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in over 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For more information, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.