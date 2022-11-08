Downtown Summerlin kicks off holiday season

Downtown Summerlin kicks off the 2022 holiday season Nov. 18 with the return of popular holiday attractions. (Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin is once again holiday headquarters! The 2022 season kicks off Nov. 18 with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor ice skating rink.

Running every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. from Nov. 18 to Dec. 17, Downtown Summerlin’s holiday parade is a free and magical event along Park Centre Drive, complete with lively holiday music, snow, dancers and Santa.

“It isn’t the holidays without a visit to Downtown Summerlin, where there are surprises at every turn and a full schedule of seasonal fun,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin. “We’ll be lighting up the property with festive décor, and we’re bringing back all the popular traditions Summerlin families have grown to love. We can’t wait to celebrate the season with everyone.”

Santa Claus’ Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Dec. 24. Children and adults alike can whisper holiday wishes and take photos with Santa with packages priced at $35.

Santa offers photos with pets on Tuesdays through Dec. 20 between 7-9 p.m., and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Visits with Santa for those with sensory conditions are available via reservation at Summerlin.com.

At the Chalet, kids can also drop off letters to Santa and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, a nonprofit that provides shoes to disadvantaged children.

Rock Rink, presented by Live Nation, is Downtown Summerlin’s signature 8,000-square-foot ice skating rink near The Pavilion at The Lawn. Skate rentals start at $16 and all ages are welcome.

It’s recommended to check the Summerlin website for details as daily hours vary and appointments are encouraged. Downtown Summerlin’s festive holiday train offers rides throughout the destination for $5 per person (adults and kids). Both Rock Rink and the holiday train run Nov. 18 to Jan. 16.

On Dec. 21, Downtown Summerlin will partner with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration that includes the lighting of the Menorah, family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with lite bites.

Returning to Downtown Summerlin is The Giving Machine from Nov. 16 through Jan. 1. Organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Giving Machine gives visitors an opportunity to make a holiday donation at a giant vending machine to one of several local nonprofits and international charitable initiatives. Participating local nonprofits this year include Catholic Charities, HELP of Southern Nevada, Project 150, Volunteers in Medicine and Three Square.

Returning for its second year is Lights for Flights — a festive activation featuring six giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR and MIRACLE. Creating the perfect holiday background for all your Instagram-worthy holiday moments, the signs are sponsored to generate awareness and funds for Miracle Flights, a nonprofit that provides free commercial flights to children and adults who need assistance to reach life-changing medical care not available in their local communities.

And finally, at Las Vegas Ballpark, Enchant, a whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village that brings its world of festive wonder, returns after its successful inaugural year in 2021. Enchant runs from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. Visit EnchantChristmas.com for details.

For more on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events, visit Summerlin.com.

