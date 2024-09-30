Downtown Summerlin to hold Halloween parades

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of its annual Halloween parade, “Parade of Mischief,” presented by Tempo Solar and produced by BESTAgency.

Parade of Mischief parade will feature more than 60 local youths who will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday in October. (Downtown Summerlin)

Parade of Mischief, a free, family-oriented, Halloween-themed parade returns to Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday in October starting Oct. 4. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and runs along Park Centre Drive. (Downtown Summerlin)

The frightfully fun, family-friendly parade features more than 60 local youth who will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. throughout October, starting Oct. 4. Other parade nights include Oct. 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26. The parade is free, open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive.

Parade of Mischief includes aliens, Cruella de Vil and Hocus Pocus witches, a Día de los Muertos float and a fully revamped “Addams Family” float. Paradegoers can opt in to receive messages via the Downtown Summerlin SMS program to receive SMS messages throughout the season for exclusive giveaways.

According to Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin, the destination is known for producing top-notch parades that mark a variety of annual celebrations, including the holidays in December; Lunar New Year in February; Lei Day, marking Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May; and Parade of Mischief in October. Parade of Mischief is unique in that it runs through the month of October to give families many opportunities to enjoy the fun throughout the Halloween season.

“Downtown Summerlin is an ideal setting for parades given its wide, roomy sidewalks and private streets that accommodate community celebrations like these,” Harczynski said. “Many Summerlin and area families consider Downtown Summerlin their go-to destination to mark holidays year-round given our parades and seasonal décor. Plus, our 30-plus restaurants, with something for everyone, help families to make a whole night of their experience here. We love that distinction, and Halloween is no exception.”

