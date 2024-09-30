Downtown Summerlin to hold Halloween parades

86°F
Parade of Mischief, a free, family-oriented, Halloween-themed parade returns to Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday in October starting Oct. 4. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and runs along Park Centre Drive.
September 30, 2024 - 9:30 am
 

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of its annual Halloween parade, “Parade of Mischief,” presented by Tempo Solar and produced by BESTAgency.

The frightfully fun, family-friendly parade features more than 60 local youth who will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. throughout October, starting Oct. 4. Other parade nights include Oct. 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26. The parade is free, open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive.

Parade of Mischief includes aliens, Cruella de Vil and Hocus Pocus witches, a Día de los Muertos float and a fully revamped “Addams Family” float. Paradegoers can opt in to receive messages via the Downtown Summerlin SMS program to receive SMS messages throughout the season for exclusive giveaways.

According to Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin, the destination is known for producing top-notch parades that mark a variety of annual celebrations, including the holidays in December; Lunar New Year in February; Lei Day, marking Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May; and Parade of Mischief in October. Parade of Mischief is unique in that it runs through the month of October to give families many opportunities to enjoy the fun throughout the Halloween season.

“Downtown Summerlin is an ideal setting for parades given its wide, roomy sidewalks and private streets that accommodate community celebrations like these,” Harczynski said. “Many Summerlin and area families consider Downtown Summerlin their go-to destination to mark holidays year-round given our parades and seasonal décor. Plus, our 30-plus restaurants, with something for everyone, help families to make a whole night of their experience here. We love that distinction, and Halloween is no exception.”

Now in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of NHL Vegas Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

Embodying the trending desire for sustainable luxury, 6 Rockmount Court sets a new standard for eco-friendly luxury in the sought-after Ascaya community of Henderson.

According to local hikers, the top hike is located at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area adjacent to Summerlin.

Touchstone Living's Independence community is announcing the official opening of Independence Park, a nearly 6-acre site offering resort-style amenities to Independence homeowners, including two pools, picnic facilities and large grassy areas.

For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of Summerlin homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready or will be completed within a few months.

Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas offers incentives on select quick move-in designer homes to close out the summer.

Lake Las Vegas and the Inspiring Children Foundation are bringing back INSPIRE Weekend for its second year. From Sept. 21-23, the community is invited to participate in a variety of activities at Lake Las Vegas, including a 5K run/walk, pickleball tournaments, a classic English high tea and the INSPIRE Golf Tournament. Proceeds from the weekend will benefit the Inspiring Children Foundation.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. announced Summerlin has achieved LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council, becoming Nevada's first master-planned community to achieve this distinction.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, is ranked as the fourth fastest-selling community in the nation by RCLCO.

