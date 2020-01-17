Downtown Summerlin to ring in Year of the Rat

Lunar New Year takes center stage at Downtown Summerlin in the heart of the master-planned community of Summerlin on Jan. 25 with the destination’s third annual Lunar New Year Parade. Ushering in 2020 – the Year of the Rat, the parade is a festive and free celebration open to the general public.

Lunar New Year takes center stage at Downtown Summerlin in the heart of the master-planned community of Summerlin on Jan. 25 with the destination’s third annual Lunar New Year Parade. Ushering in 2020 – the Year of the Rat – the parade is a festive and free celebration open to the general public.

Beginning at 6 p.m. near Champs on Park Centre Drive, the colorful parade includes an oversized Chinese dragon, a lion dance in partnership with Guan Strong Lion Arts Association, percussionists and fan dancers. The parade concludes in front of H&M.

For added fun, Downtown Summerlin representatives will randomly distribute red envelopes filled with chocolate coins and surprise gift cards to patrons and children in attendance — while supplies last.

“Lunar New Year is a significant cultural event that is becoming an annual tradition for Downtown Summerlin,” said Halee Mason, marketing director of Downtown Summerlin.

“This is our third year hosting the Lunar New Year parade and it continues to be a big draw and one of the only Lunar New Year festivities off-Strip. We look forward to paying homage to the Asian culture during this celebratory time.”

