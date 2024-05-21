75°F
Downtown Summerlin unveils ‘Mood Sculpture’

Downtown Summerlin has unveiled a new sculpture, "Mood Sculpture" by Tony Tasset, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. The 20-foot-tall fiberglass sculpture features five colorful smiling spheres, a take-off of the iconic smiley face invented in 1963 that is now an emoji staple in American pop culture.
May 21, 2024 - 10:55 am
 

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, recently unveiled a new sculpture, “Mood Sculpture” by Tony Tasset, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Activities at Downtown Summerlin in support of Mental Health Awareness Month during May are presented by Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

The 20-foot-tall Fiberglass sculpture, which features seven colorful “smiling” spheres, a takeoff of the iconic smiley face invented in 1963 that is now an emoji staple in American pop culture, will remain on display at Downtown Summerlin throughout the year. It is located in the butterfly garden under The Pavilion.

Created in 2017, Tasset’s totemic “Mood Sculpture” has been placed at major venues and destinations around the country, now making its temporary home at Downtown Summerlin. From the sour grape face at the bottom to the sunny delight yellow face on top, “Mood Sculpture’s” cheery, childlike colors remind viewers that it’s OK to feel, serving as a marker for acceptance and belonging.

At a recent weekly Saturday Farmers Market, Downtown Summerlin showcased the art of Sophia Orr, a senior at Faith Lutheran High School, whose oil paintings have been recognized for their quality as well as their deeper meanings. Orr, who began painting with oil only a year ago and has struggled with anxiety and paranoia, is now expressing herself through art.

“My paintings have the double meaning of being afraid of not just the dark but what could be in the dark, the idea of convincing yourself that something is there to hurt you,” Orr said. “My work depicts being left alone to the darkness of your thoughts and negative self-reflection, hence the name ‘Introspection.’ ”

“Celebrating art and culture are Howard Hughes pillars, so the convergence of art and mental health this month was a natural,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin. “Tasset’s eye-catching sculpture, coupled with our recent activations, allow our visitors to connect with and embrace different emotions. We are excited for the statue to remain on display and hope it provides a sense of connection and reflection for all.”

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. The City National Arena is home of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Aviators, top farm club of the Oakland Athletics.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit www.Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are at Summerlin.com.

