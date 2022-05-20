79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin’s new office building draws law firms

Provided Content
May 20, 2022 - 1:24 pm
 
The Howard Hughes Corp. announces two new leases at 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story, Class-A office b ...
The Howard Hughes Corp. announces two new leases at 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story, Class-A office building under development at Downtown Summerlin. Clark Hill International Law firm will occupy Suite 500, spanning more than 13,000 square feet; and ER Injury Attorneys will occupy Suite 530, encompassing approximately 7,300 square feet. (The Howard Hughes Corp.)

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community and its 400-acre Downtown Summerlin, announced two new leases at 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story, Class-A office building under development at Downtown Summerlin.

Clark Hill International Law firm will occupy Suite 500, spanning more than 13,000 square feet, and ER Injury Attorneys will occupy Suite 530, encompassing approximately 7,300 square feet.

1700 Pavilion, slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022, is now 39 percent leased and exhibiting incredibly strong leasing momentum for the remaining space. Spanning approximately 267,000 square feet on just under 3 acres directly south of the Las Vegas Ballpark, it features vantage points with one-of-a-kind views of the entire valley, from the Strip to Red Rock Canyon.

Clark Hill and ER Injury Attorneys join companies such as Wynn Design &Development that have recently signed leases at the newest office building in Downtown Summerlin, relocating to a walkable, amenity-rich environment.

According to Paola Armeni, member-in-charge, Las Vegas office, Clark Hill, the opportunity to move to 1700 Pavilion was synchronous with the firm’s commitment to modernize its workspaces worldwide with a variety of office options to encourage greater collaboration, create a comfortable environment for both employees and clients and reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

“We are thrilled to put down roots in Downtown Summerlin for a variety of reasons,” Armeni said. “The destination is easily accessed from all over the valley; the building’s environmental features are a good fit for our firm’s pledge to enhance sustainability; and Downtown Summerlin offers a vibrant location with restaurants at all price points — perfect for a quick lunch or post-work dinner meeting or date. We are confident both employees and clients will appreciate this new location that offers so much more than just a beautiful office. We also believe the desirability of the Downtown Summerlin location will help with future recruitment of attorneys and employees.”

According to Corey Eschweiler, founder, ER Injury Attorneys, the unimpeded view of the Strip from the firm’s new corner office was its initial selling point, but employees are also eagerly anticipating the impending move to Downtown Summerlin to take advantage of reduced commutes.

“Many of our attorneys and employees live in Summerlin or on the west side, so the opportunity to work close to home is a wonderful quality-of-life perk that gives everyone more time with their families,” Eschweiler said. “And thanks to Downtown Summerlin’s proximity to the 215 Beltway, it’s easily accessed no matter where you live in the valley. Our team can’t wait to move in.”

“Interest in 1700 Pavilion continues to be strong,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corp. “Downtown Summerlin offers a highly desirable work environment via proximity and walkability to abundant retail, dining, entertainment and sports venues and outdoor recreational opportunities, including parks, trails, golf courses, sports courts, and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. There is no other location valleywide that offers such an impressive assemblage of features and amenities.”

1700 Pavilion was designed by Hart Howerton, an interdisciplinary planning, architecture, and interior design firm. The building’s design is targeted for LEED Silver certification, and it exemplifies Summerlin’s commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle, offering bike storage to encourage cycle-to-work options.

Also, The Howard Hughes Corp. is developing a novel recycling program and implementing water-conserving efforts through low-flow water fixtures. 1700 Pavilion will include touchless entry points and enhanced air filtration throughout and The Living Room — a shared common area within the first-floor lobby with reservable conference room and gathering spaces. This provides direct access to Pavilion Center Drive and retail and dining options across the street.

KGA Architects, a full-service architecture firm with over 40 years of experience specializing in a broad range of product types, completed the production documentation for the 1700 Pavilion parking garage. Whiting Turner is providing construction management services. CBRE is the office broker of record.

For information, contact Randy Broadhead, randy.broadhead@cbre.com. For more information, visit Future.Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Tony Spilotro and the mystery of Lake Mead’s body in a barrel
Tony Spilotro and the mystery of Lake Mead’s body in a barrel
2
Outbreaks investigated at 9 hospitals, 3 nursing facilities
Outbreaks investigated at 9 hospitals, 3 nursing facilities
3
Las Vegas area facing fast-rising rents, ranks No. 2
Las Vegas area facing fast-rising rents, ranks No. 2
4
Southern Nevada hospitals with ‘superbug’ cases identified
Southern Nevada hospitals with ‘superbug’ cases identified
5
New Southwest ticket-pricing tier adds benefits to travelers
New Southwest ticket-pricing tier adds benefits to travelers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Galaxy Park has opened in Valley Vista, a North Las Vegas master-planned community. The park is ...
Galaxy Park opens in Valley Vista in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

D.R. Horton’s Las Vegas division has announced the opening of the recently completed Galaxy Park inside the award-winning, master-planned community of Valley Vista. Division management, North Las Vegas city officials and distinguished guests marked the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony May 18.

Libretto by StoryBook Homes in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, offers four model ...
StoryBook opens Libretto in Cadence
Provided Content

StoryBook Homes began sales for its third neighborhood, Libretto, at Cadence, a 2,200-acre master planned community in Henderson.

Summerlin Inspiring women in Summerlin include, from left, Mackenzie Warren Kay, Irena Sullivan ...
Summerlin celebrates women in community
PROVIDED CONTENT

Women’s History Month may be over, but the master-planned community of Summerlin continues to celebrate the accomplishments of women in its community who embody the Summerlin spirit of living their best lives, taking advantage of all the opportunities for happiness and success that the community offers.

Quail Park by Harmony Homes in Cadence offers homes with prices starting in the mid-$300,000s. ...
Harmony Homes opens Quail Park in Cadence
Provided Content

Harmony Homes has begun sales in its second neighborhood, Quail Park, inside Cadence. Starting in the mid-$300,000s, the Southern Nevada-based builder offers two-story attached homes that are functional, stylish and designed to match the buyer’s identity.

The Antoinette is contemporary single-story home design with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a th ...
Lake Las Vegas welcomes Reverie by Lennar
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas’ newest neighborhood, Reverie by Lennar, has opened its model homes for preview. Reverie is one of several new-home neighborhoods coming to the award-winning Henderson master plan this year, with 105 single-story homes.

The Viewpoint model is part of the Modern Collection at Trilogy in Summerlin. It is 2,748 squar ...
Trilogy opens model homes in two communities
PROVIDED CONTENT

Trilogy in Summerlin is opening two new model homes beginning May 7. Trilogy Sunstone is still celebrating the grand opening of its eight new model homes.

The Howard Hughes Corp. recently donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative, ...
Howard Hughes Corp. donates to city’s tree initiative
PROVIDED CONTENT

The Howard Hughes Corp. donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative “Going Green for Good Health” to fund more than 60 mature, park-ready trees that will be planted this year.

Richmond American Homes Three new Cadence neighborhoods by Richmond American Homes are being de ...
Richmond American unveils three Cadence neighborhoods
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes continues to expand its footprint at the Cadence community in Henderson by announcing its latest neighborhood offerings. The builder has two new neighborhoods in Cadence that are now beginning home sales, with a third on the way.

Highline by Lennar is the newest neighborhood in the district of Redpoint Square in Summerlin. ...
Lennar opens Summerlin condo neighborhood
Provided Content

Highline consists of two collections of condominiums ranging from 1,448 square feet to 1,956 square feet and featuring a unique design with a private garage on the first floor and expansive single-story condo home on the second floor.

Downtown high-rise Juhl announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million a ...
Juhl announces record first-quarter sales
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style high-rise luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million and the closing of 26 homes valued at $9,540,400 in the first quarter of 2022, leaving fewer than 70 condo-homes remaining available for purchase.