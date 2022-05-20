Downtown Summerlin’s new office building draws law firms

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community (MPC) and its 400-acre Downtown Summerlin, announces two new leases at 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story, Class-A office building under development at Downtown Summerlin. Clark Hill International Law firm will occupy Suite 500 spanning more than 13,000 square feet; and ER Injury Attorneys will occupy Suite 530 encompassing approximately 7,300 square feet.

1700 Pavilion, slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022, is now 39 percent leased and exhibiting incredibly strong leasing momentum for the remaining space. Spanning approximately 267,000 square feet on just under 3 acres directly south of the Las Vegas Ballpark, it features vantage points with one-of-a-kind views of the entire valley, from the Strip to Red Rock Canyon.

Clark Hill and ER Injury Attorneys join companies such as Wynn Design &Development that have recently signed leases at the newest office building in Downtown Summerlin, relocating to a walkable, amenity-rich environment.

According to Paola Armeni, member-in-charge, Las Vegas office, Clark Hill, the opportunity to move to 1700 Pavilion was synchronous with the firm’s commitment to modernize its workspaces worldwide with a variety of office options to encourage greater collaboration, create a comfortable environment for both employees and clients and reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

“We are thrilled to put down roots in Downtown Summerlin for a variety of reasons,” Armeni said. “The destination is easily accessed from all over the valley; the building’s environmental features are a good fit for our firm’s pledge to enhance sustainability; and Downtown Summerlin offers a vibrant location with restaurants at all price points — perfect for a quick lunch or post-work dinner meeting or date. We are confident both employees and clients will appreciate this new location that offers so much more than just a beautiful office. We also believe the desirability of the Downtown Summerlin location will help with future recruitment of attorneys and employees.”

According to Corey Eschweiler, founder, ER Injury Attorneys, the unimpeded view of the Strip from the firm’s new corner office was its initial selling point, but employees are also eagerly anticipating the impending move to Downtown Summerlin to take advantage of reduced commutes.

“Many of our attorneys and employees live in Summerlin or on the west side, so the opportunity to work close to home is a wonderful quality-of-life perk that gives everyone more time with their families,” Eschweiler said. “And thanks to Downtown Summerlin’s proximity to the 215 Beltway, it’s easily accessed no matter where you live in the valley. Our team can’t wait to move in.”

“Interest in 1700 Pavilion continues to be strong,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corp. “Downtown Summerlin offers a highly desirable work environment via proximity and walkability to abundant retail, dining, entertainment and sports venues and outdoor recreational opportunities, including parks, trails, golf courses, sports courts, and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. There is no other location valleywide that offers such an impressive assemblage of features and amenities.”

1700 Pavilion was designed by Hart Howerton, an interdisciplinary planning, architecture, and interior design firm. The building’s design is targeted for LEED Silver certification, and it exemplifies Summerlin’s commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle, offering bike storage to encourage cycle-to-work options.

Also, The Howard Hughes Corp. is developing a novel recycling program and implementing water-conserving efforts through low-flow water fixtures. 1700 Pavilion will include touchless entry points and enhanced air filtration throughout and The Living Room — a shared common area within the first-floor lobby with reservable conference room and gathering spaces. This provides direct access to Pavilion Center Drive and retail and dining options across the street.

KGA Architects, a full-service architecture firm with over 40 years of experience specializing in a broad range of product types, completed the production documentation for the 1700 Pavilion parking garage. Whiting Turner is providing construction management services. CBRE is the office broker of record.

For information, contact Randy Broadhead, randy.broadhead@cbre.com. For more information, visit Future.Summerlin.com.