Edward Homes breaks ground on Thrive town homes

Edward Homes Nevada has reported that all 43 town homes at Thrive have been reserved. Construction on the project at Allerton Park and Plaza Centre drives started in mid-August. (Edward Homes Nevada)

“Having confirmed reservations for every home prior to breaking ground is an expression of the demand in our marketplace,” said Brian Krueger, senior vice president of strategic services for Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. “It is also an affirmation to its prime Summerlin location 1 mile from Las Vegas Ballpark, Downtown Summerlin and City National Arena.”

Thrive town homes offer a distinct housing environment and freedom of lifestyle. Each residence will feature appealing architecture and modern finishes, including quartz waterfalled countertops and upgraded engineered flooring with convenient amenities and proximity to the best shopping, dining and recreation. The private, gated community offers from 1,536 square feet to 1,828 square feet of living space off West Charleston Boulevard just west of the Interstate 215.

For more information about the Thrive town home collection, contact Community Sales Manager Carla Adal at 702-810-6100 or visit edwardhomesnv.com.

Edward Homes Nevada is a Las Vegas mother-and-son duo who have worked in the Nye and Clark counties and across the country for more than 18 years. Whether it is building a $300,000 town house or a $5 million luxury home, Edward Homes likes to push the boundaries of functionality and excellence. Edward Homes provides detailed products at affordable price points.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage in Southern Nevada owned and operated by Las Vegas natives Bob and Molly Hamrick.