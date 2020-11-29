Edward Homes builds town home communities valleywide

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. Developed for today’s discerning and value-conscious homebuyer, these homes are the evolution of modern living in Las Vegas, offering a distinct housing environment and freedom of lifestyle.

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. (Edward Homes Nevada)

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced Thrive, a new collection of town homes. (Edward Homes Nevada)

Edward Homes Nevada Thrive @ Providence By Edward Homes Nevada is under construction in Providence, a master-planned community in the northwest valley, and will feature two-story town homes with attached garages from the low $300,000s.

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. The town homes will be built within Providence, Summerlin and Mountain’s Edge master-planned communities. (Edward Homes Nevada)

Thrive @ Providence By Edward Homes Nevada is under construction in Providence, a master-planned community in the northwest valley, and will feature two-story town homes with attached garages from the low $300,000s. (Edward Homes Nevada)

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. Developed for today’s discerning and value-conscious homebuyer, these homes are the evolution of modern living in Las Vegas, offering a distinct housing environment and freedom of lifestyle.

Thrive will be built within some of the best master-planned communities in the Las Vegas Valley including Providence, Summerlin and Mountain’s Edge. These town home communities will feature appealing architecture and modern finishes along with convenient amenities and proximity to the best shopping, dining and recreation.

“We crafted a cohesive brand for our town home collection that connects each of the projects and supports our vision of the lifestyle available to its homeowners,” said Brock Metzka, builder and owner of Edward Homes Nevada. “We were so happy with the result that we chose to rename our existing town home project in Providence so it could be part of the Thrive family.”

Brownstones at Providence, which broke ground this summer, is now Thrive @ Providence, the first installment of the anthology. It will be the last new home community to be built inside the desirable master plan of Providence which is home to tree-lined streets, parks and walking and bike trails. Thrive @ Providence will feature two-story town homes with attached two-car garages and 10-foot ceilings, up and down. The gated neighborhood will include a community pool and pet park for its residents.

“The next two installments of Thrive will take the product a step further offering upscale standard features such as Quartz waterfall islands, modern exterior architecture and premium locations,” Metzka said. “We continue to push the boundaries in our quest to create unique new home communities.”

Thrive, located on Allerton Park Drive and Plaza Centre Drive in Summerlin, as well as Thrive @ Peace Way, located on Hualapai and Peace Way, will both begin pre-selling this winter.

Thrive will offer a private, gated community of 43 modern town homes with 1,536 square feet to 1,828 square feet of living space only one mile from Downtown Summerlin, just west of the I-215 Beltway with values from the $400,000s.

Thrive @ Peace Way will offer a private, gated community of 60 modern homes with 1,541 square feet to 1,789 square feet of living space adjacent to South Summerlin with values from the mid-$300,000s.

Edward Homes Nevada is one of three builders in Southern Nevada partnered with the Home Is Possible Program, which assists first-time homebuyers, teachers and veterans with down payments. Qualified buyers can receive bonus money to help with the purchase of their home at Thrive @ Providence.

“With interest rates at an all time low, the benefits of purchasing a new home far outweigh continuing to rent,” said Brian Krueger, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty’s senior vice president of strategic services. “Edward Homes is introducing an alternative to the rising trend of millennial renters.”

For more information, contact community sales manager, Carla Adal, at 702-810-6100 or visit edwardhomesnv.com.

Edward Homes Nevada is a Las Vegas mother/son duo who have worked in Nye and Clark counties (and across the country) for more than 18 years. They fully believe that when it comes to development, quality is far more important than quantity.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage in Southern Nevada owned and operated by Las Vegas natives, Bob and Molly Hamrick. With a spirited commitment to the continuous development and coaching of their expert team across three local campuses, the Hamricks have catapulted their company into the No. 3 ranked woman-owned Coldwell Banker in the United States and one of the top Coldwell Banker franchises nationwide.