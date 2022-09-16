Event to benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada

Lake Las Vegas End of Summer Luau to benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada will be held Sept. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.

Grab a Hawaiian shirt or grass skirt and send off summer at the Lake Las Vegas End of Summer Luau to benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. The luau will take place on Sept. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. The fundraising event will surprise two children and their families with Hawaii-bound Wish reveals.

The community is offering neighbors and guests an opportunity to gather and enjoy entertainment, food and drinks while supporting a long-standing philanthropic cause. The authentic luau will feature a roasted pig and culinary feast prepared by celebrity chef Scott Cummings, an open bar, live entertainment, silent auction and raffle and a luau-themed costume contest. All proceeds will directly benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.

“There is no better reason to bring our community and guests together than a fundraiser for such a worthy cause. We always enjoy partnering with Make-A-Wish in their efforts to raise awareness and lift the spirits of these children and their families,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., developer of Lake Las Vegas.

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization to help fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses between the ages of 2 and 18 years old, giving them and their families hope and joy during an otherwise difficult time. The organization has 59 chapters across the U.S. and operates in 50 other countries around the world, including right here in Southern Nevada.

“Partnering with charitable organizations like Make-A-Wish is very rewarding,” Parker said. “Lake Las Vegas will continue to be a community that gives back and makes a positive impact where we can.”

Those interested can reserve tickets online at llvluau.eventbrite.com. Lake Las Vegas Sports Club members can purchase tickets directly through their Sports Club account for an opportunity to receive a VIP access pass, allowing early entry and exclusive branded merchandise.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas, visit lakelasvegas.com.