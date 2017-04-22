Every day is Earth Day to inspirational Inspirada residents

J.T. Reynolds received the Heart of the City Award presented by Henderson Councilwoman Debra March this past fall. Reynolds and his wife, Olivia, are Inspirada residents and have demonstrated an unyielding commitment to the community, volunteering much of their time to educating students about the great outdoors. (Courtesy)

Every day is Earth Day to J.T. and Olivia Reynolds. While Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area is called “the hidden jewel” of Southern Nevada, they see it from their home in Inspirada almost every day.

J.T. Reynolds knows the outdoors. Having worked with the National Park Service for nearly 40 years, most recently as superintendent of Death Valley National Park, he was the first African-American to lead a national park. He also served on the board of the National Parks Conservation Association and received the organization’s national award for “outstanding stewardship of our national parks.”

The Reynolds wanted to stay in the Southwest after retirement and found a home in Henderson’s Inspirada community — the “gateway to Sloan Canyon” — where J.T. Reynolds continues to explore the 76-square-mile historic site and serves as a substitute teacher and coach at Inspirada’s Pinecrest Academy.

J.T. and Olivia Reynolds, who is a retired teacher and volunteers her time working with inner-city middle school students, use Sloan Canyon as an outdoor classroom for “Lifetime Adventures” as part of the After-School All-Stars outdoor education program.

The Reynolds also have been members of Friends of Sloan Canyon, an organization dedicated to the preservation and protection of the 48,438-acre site.

In recognition of his exemplary community service, J.T. Reynolds was the recipient of the 2016 Heart of the City Award from the city of Henderson.

