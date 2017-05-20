Experience the Skye Life at the New Home Model Tour May 20

Skye Canyon’s neighborhoods include Keystone by Pardee Homes (Skye Canyon)

Skye Canyon’s neighborhoods include Alpine Crossings by Century Communities (Skye Canyon)

Skye Canyon’s neighborhoods include Evergreen by Pulte Homes

Skye Canyon’s neighborhoods include Teton Cliffs (pictured) and Teton Falls by Woodside Homes (Skye Canyon)

Skye Canyon invites the public to experience the Skye Life on May 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., during a special open house event, the New Home Model Tour.

Shopping for a new home should be fun, and during the New Home Model Tour event, attendees will discover floor plans featuring living spaces that open up to the outdoors, making it easy to enjoy the indoor-outdoor living that defines Skye Canyon’s lifestyle.

While touring Skye Canyon’s Phase I neighborhoods, shoppers can explore a range of floor plans — from contemporary to classic — and both one- and two-story homes. Neighborhoods include Alpine Crossings and Whisper Peak by Century Communities, Keystone by Pardee Homes, Evergreen by Pulte Homes, and Teton Cliffs and Teton Falls by Woodside Homes.

There is also a chance to win great prizes in the Skye Canyon Passport to Win program. Pick up your Passport to Win entry from any of the six model home complexes. As you’re sightseeing around Skye Canyon, collect a stamp at each of the four builders for your chance to win. You automatically will be entered to win a share of $5,000 in prizes, like a $250 gift card, a family four-pack of Wet ’n’ Wild season passes, rounds of golf at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort and the $1,000 in cash grand prize.

And, if all of this makes you work up an appetite, we have you covered with popular gourmet food trucks, such as Slidin’ Thru, Sin City Wings, Sin City Pizza and Ben’s BBQ &Smokehouse. They will be available at each Skye Canyon neighborhood. The first 200 guests to arrive receive a complimentary meal.

While on your journey, don’t forget to visit the Home Finding Center to tour our resident amenities, including Skye Center and Skye Fitness.

Skye Center, an 8,142-square-foot rustic contemporary community center that features Skye Bistro, which serves Starbucks coffee, and offers an outdoor patio with a fireplace and fire pits where residents can gather to enjoy the views of the Spring Mountains while relaxing with their family and friends.

Attendees also can tour Skye Fitness, a 9,663-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that includes an outdoor junior Olympic swimming pool, yoga and spin rooms, and top-of-the-line fitness equipment.

To visit Skye Canyon, exit U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive and head west.

For more information on the New Home Model Tour event, visit skyecanyon.com.