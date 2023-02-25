Famed architect’s last known project for sale; condo lists for $1,149M

A piece of Palm Springs history is now available. Located at 500 W. Arenas Road, Unit 8, an exclusive condo designed by famed architect Herbert Burns, who is known for launching the Desert Modernism movement in Palm Springs, has hit the market for $1,149,000.

The historical Palm Springs condo has a midcentury design. (BHHS)

The patio. (BHHS)

The pool. (BHHS)

The dining area. (BHHS)

The living room. (BHHS)

The Kitchen. (BHHS)

One of three bedrooms. (BHHS)

Guest bedroom. (BHHS)

One of three baths. (BHHS)

Located at 500 W. Arenas Road, Unit 8, an exclusive condo designed by famed architect Herbert Burns, who is known for launching the Desert Modernism movement in Palm Springs, California, has hit the market for $1,149,000.

Sandra Quinn of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has been selected to chosen the listing, located in the historic Tennis Club Neighborhood.

The midcentury-modern condo was built in part of an exclusive 10-unit collection called the “500,” which is Burns’ last known recorded project. His architectural work in Palm Springs has been attributed to developing the city’s now well-known desert modern style, building over 16 custom residences and several apartment hotels and condos.

Burns strategically designed the unit to showcase the largest floor plan of all 10 condos to optimize the space for entertaining. Most of the unit’s interior has been preserved to display Burns’ original work, which reflects his signature midcentury-modern style.

“The condo’s rich historical background and exclusive design are just a few of its features that set it apart,” Quinn said. “The abundance of skylights throughout the condo is just another luxury that curates its unparalleled living experience. Spanning from the front patio all the way to the other side of the unit, the windows illuminate its interiors with natural light.”

The luxury condo’s expansive layout features three bedrooms and three baths and is the only unit to include a full-size one-car garage. Its interiors flaunt floor-to-ceiling, book-matched marble walls. The front patio has original terrazzo tile flooring, and subtle outdoor elements merge the surrounding desert environment with the interior and vintage finishes and accents throughout.

“Every element of this historical condo is custom designed and built with intention and purpose,” Quinn said. Spanning over 2,000 square feet, the midcentury-modern unit showcases custom vintage midcentury-modern features, including two fold-out ironing boards, hidden pop-out shelves and vibrant colored walls.

Inviting guests inside the Palm Springs escape are two oversized blue doors that open to the spacious foyer and wet bar. Just steps from the foyer is the dining area, displaying a sparkling centerpiece chandelier. A sliding glass wall opens to the spacious patio from the living room.

At the center of the home’s vintage kitchen is an expansive skylight, enhancing the polished cabinetry’s rose gold finishes. The kitchen also boasts granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, ceiling-height cabinetry, an extended pantry wall, additional dining space and convenient access to the back walkway.

The primary suite showcases lime green accent walls, an L-shaped vanity and towering sliding glass doors that overlook the front patio. Its open layout also includes two aisles of closets, and an attached office space. The remaining two bedrooms provide outdoor access for guests to easily come and go.

Besides its prestigious location within the historic Tennis Club Neighborhood, it is adjacent to several upscale boutique hotels and is two blocks away from downtown Palm Springs. It also borders Tahquitz Canyon, offering convenient access to miles of hiking trails and outdoor recreation.

To learn more about Unit 8 in the historic Tennis Club Neighborhood or to inquire about a tour, visit sandraquinn.com/properties.

