Family finds dream home at Savona by Woodside homes in Summerlin’s Paseo village

The Prodani family, including Amy and Elion with children, Jack, 3, and Giana, 1, love their new home at Savona by Woodside Homes in The Paseos village. The couple intentionally chose to move to Summerlin before they had children, knowing they wanted to raise their family in the master-planned community. (Summerlin)

Six years ago, when Amy and Elion Prodani moved to Summerlin and put down roots in Las Vegas, they had no children. However, the decision to live in the master-planned community was deliberate and intentional, according to Amy Prodani, who said the couple recognized this is where they wanted to raise their future family. Today, the couple, now a busy family of four that also includes two dogs, recently purchased their second Summerlin home at Savona by Woodside Homes in The Paseos village.

“We loved that Summerlin was a master-planned community with lots of parks and walking trails, shopping and restaurants, close to Red Rock Canyon, and it offered the community activities we wanted to provide our family,” said Amy Prodani, who has sold real estate in Las Vegas for more than five years. “We are attracted to the abundance of great schools, both public and private, that are available to us here.”

According to Amy Prodani, the family chose Savona because of its location, floor plans, exterior architectural design and Woodside Homes’ reputation as a quality builder.

“We knew we wanted to live in The Paseos village due to its elevation, proximity to Red Rock Canyon and Downtown Summerlin,” she said. “The new public elementary school under construction in The Paseos village was also a big draw given that our children, Jack, 3, and Giana, 1, will soon be school age. And as soon as we saw Savona’s Vernazza floor plan, we knew it was our dream home.”

Amy Prodani said the floor plan’s large private courtyard will allow her to work in the kitchen while keeping an eye on her kids who can play outside in a safe, enclosed environment. The open great room and adjoining spacious kitchen is ideal for entertaining, something that is second nature to Elion Prodani, who has long worked in the restaurant business and serves as general manager of Costa di Mare at Wynn Resort. In fact, the couple has already hosted a few neighborhood parties with the goal of building the strong sense of community and belonging they seek.

“We are truly living the good life and are thankful every day for our decision to be part of the Summerlin community and make Savona our home.”

Savona offers four stylish floor plans ranging from 2,092 to 3,220 square feet in both single- and two-story options on expansive lots from 6,000 to 15,000 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. Located adjacent to the developing 14-acre Fox Hill Park and Rosemary and Billy Vassiliadis Elementary School that will open for the 2017-2018 school year, Savona is a strong draw for families seeking immediate access to educational and recreational opportunities.

The neighborhood connects to Summerlin’s award-winning trail system and nearby Paseos Park. It is just minutes from the 215 Beltway and Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and the future home of the practice facility for the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights.

Savona homes offer from three to five bedrooms and up to five baths. One floor plan offers a multigenerational suite and home theatre. Design features include gourmet kitchens; oversized showers in the master bath; multiple storage spaces; porches, courtyards and covered patios; and entry foyers with elevated ceilings. Two-story floor plans include three-car garages. These homes are built under Woodside Homes’ Environments for Living program, which creates more energy-efficient, comfortable and durable homes than conventional code-built homes. Savona homes exceed Energy Star standards by 15 percent.

The Paseos village features some of the most scenic home sites in the community thanks to the village’s elevated location west of the 215 Beltway, with expansive valley views to the east and stunning mountain views to the west.

Woodside, which has the distinction as the builder of Summerlin’s first neighborhood that opened in 1991, is also building Cielo in The Mesa village, Belmonte in The Paseos village and Skystone in The Cliffs village.

